Global Cold Chain Market Outlook Report 2023-2027: Government Initiatives and New Players Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Cold Chain Market is poised for significant expansion by 2027, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for processed ready-to-eat food, rising export volumes, expanding storage capacity, and the adoption of new and advanced technologies.

Despite the shrinking distances between regions due to globalization, physical separation remains a crucial factor. Greater physical separation can lead to the potential damage of goods during complex transportation processes. Some products are sensitive to shocks, while others can be harmed by temperature fluctuations.

The cold chain market is set to benefit from the growing demand for temperature-controlled products, the entry of new players, and government initiatives. However, challenges like low automation, rising fuel and electricity costs, and a shortage of qualified labor may hinder growth.

The global cold chain market is highly competitive, featuring around 500 players, including globally diversified, regional, and country-niche players, each with its own specialty in the cold chain industry. Major players in the market include Agro Merchants Group LLC, Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics LLC, Nichirei Corporation, and others.

The Global Cold Chain market is segmented into Cold Chain Storage and Cold Chain Transport, both of which play a critical role in storing, managing, and transporting sensitive materials within temperature-controlled environments.

The Global Cold Chain market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia- pacific and LAMEA. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Cold Chain Market Overview

2.1 Taxonomy of the Global Cold Chain Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for the Global Cold Chain Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of Global Cold Chain Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of Global Cold Chain Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cold Chain Market

2.8 PESTLE/SWOT Analysis



3. Global Cold Chain Market Size, 2017 - 2022



4. Global Cold Chain Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type, 2017 - 2022

4.2 By Application, 2017 - 2022

4.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/LAMEA), 2017 - 2022



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)

5.3.1 Agro Merchants Group LLC

5.3.2 Americold Logistics

5.3.3 Lineage Logistics LLC

5.3.4 Henningsen Cold Storage

5.3.5 Hanson Logistics

5.3.6 Cold Chain Technologies Inc.

5.3.7 Versa Cold Logistics



6. Global Cold Chain Future Market Size, 2022 - 2027



7. Global Cold Chain Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type, 2022 - 2027

7.2 By Application, 2022 - 2027

7.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/LAMEA), 2022 - 2027



8. Analyst Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywrkp4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.