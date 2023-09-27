Global Catering Market Outlook Report 2023-2027 Featuring Major Players - Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, ISS Facility Services, AVI Food Systems, Elior Group, & ISS

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Catering Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global catering industry's potential. It provides an overview and background of the industry while highlighting market size in terms of revenue generation.

The global catering market benefits from its integration with the broader food service industry. Recent food safety concerns have led to stricter regulations from organizations like the FDA, increasing the demand for outsourced catering services worldwide. This heightened focus on food safety is propelling the global catering services market forward.

Catering companies are adapting to consumer interest in vegan and vegetarian products, a trend expected to drive growth in the catering service market.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and the proliferation of corporate and private events are contributing to the rise of the food-away-from-home trend, ultimately boosting the global catering services market's overall development.

The report includes market segmentations based on service type, end-users, region, and application basis. It also covers growth drivers, challenges, trends, regulatory frameworks, end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape (including competition scenarios and major players' market shares). The report concludes with future market projections for each segment and analyst recommendations.

Competitive Landscape:



The global catering market in highly fragmented with presence of various large and small market players in the industry. Favorable move like merger and acquisition by market players along with urbanization and changing food habits will enhance their global presence and boost their foothold in market.



Future Outlook:



The Global Catering Market is projected to show a significant growth by 2027 with quickly developing business-to-business (B2B) events sector and government initiatives. The growth rate is anticipated to increase over the period with innovative catering services, hectic lifestyles and difficulties associated with cooking at home.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

Catering Market in 2022. This is due to the fact that contract-based services allow long-term cost-effective solutions to the consumers mostly the organizations such as educational institutions, oil & gas and mining sites, office buildings, hospitals, and many others

The establishment of a large number of malls, schools, companies, colleges, IT parks, factories, and hospitals will widen the scope of the food catering business

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Compass Group plc

Sodexo S.A.

Aramark Corporation

ISS Facility Services Inc.

AVI Food systems

Elior Group S.A.

ISS A/S

Thompson Hospitality

Albron

Hutten Catering BV

Delaware North

Ann Sather

Aria Catering

Black Olive Catering

Blue Plate

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Catering Market Overview

2.1 Taxonomy of Global Catering Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 Ecosystem

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for Global Catering Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of Global Catering Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of Global Catering Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Catering Market

2.8 PESTLE/SWOT Analysis



3. Global Catering Market Size, 2017 - 2022



4. Global Catering Market Segmentation

4.1 By Service Type, 2017 - 2022

4.2 By Application, 2017 - 2022

4.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America), 2017 - 2022



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 5 - 7 Major Players)

5.3.1 Compass Group plc

5.3.2 Sodexo S.A.

5.3.3 Aramark Corporation

5.3.4 ISS Facility Services Inc.

5.3.5 AVI Food systems

5.3.6 Elior Group S.A.

5.3.7 ISS A/S



6. Global Catering Future Market Size, 2022 - 2027



7. Global Catering Future Market Segmentation

7.1 By Service Type, 2022 - 2027

7.2 By Application, 2022 - 2027

7.3 By Regional Split (North America/Europe/Asia-Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America), 2022 - 2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qy1n85

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.