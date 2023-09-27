[Latest Report] Elastomeric Membrane Market is estimated to be US$64.1 Billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5%.-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastomeric membrane used for creating roof coverings which consists of two layers, a top sheet and lower membrane covered with granules making coating resistant to UV rays and tearing.

Growing population and rising infrastructure projects across globe has become major contribution in market growth. Rising smart city projects coupled with advanced & modern day buildings require advanced roofing system which in turn, has provided lucrative opportunities in Elastomeric Membrane market growth. Increasing awareness towards energy-efficient buildings and huge investment in real estate and infrastructure industry is expected to increase the demand for Elastomeric Membrane market growth in coming years.

Key Highlights:

In March 2023, Kamdhenu Paints launched new waterproofing product ‘Kamo Damp Proof’. The new launched ‘Kamo Damp Proof’ is a fiber reinforced elastomeric liquid waterproofing membrane formulated with select elastomeric robust acrylic polymers and consolidated synthetic fibers. It also forms seamless, thick and durable membrane upon surface.

Analyst View:

Rapidly growing construction industries has become a leading factor in Elastomeric Membrane market growth. Wide use of elastomeric membrane in commercial malls, buildings, rooftops, wet areas, etc. is likely to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2019 Forecast period 2019 – 2029 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2019 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Type - Sheet and Liquid Applied

By Application - Roofs & Walls, Underground Construction, Wet Areas, and Others

By End-user Industry - Non-residential Construction and Residential Construction Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Elastomeric Membrane Market Trends:

Growing Construction Industry:

Elastomeric membranes are widely used in the construction industry for waterproofing and roofing applications. The growth of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, was driving demand for these membranes. Factors such as urbanization, infrastructure development, and increased focus on energy-efficient and sustainable building practices were fueling this trend.

Rising Demand for Green Building Solutions:

With a growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, there was a trend toward using elastomeric membranes in green building projects. These membranes often offer excellent insulation properties and can contribute to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, making them attractive for environmentally conscious builders.

Regulatory Compliance and Standards:

The industry was adapting to changing regulations and standards related to building materials and environmental impact. Manufacturers were increasingly focused on ensuring their products complied with these regulations and obtaining relevant certifications.

Growing Retrofit Market:

Apart from new construction, there was a growing market for retrofitting existing buildings with elastomeric membranes to improve their energy efficiency and waterproofing. This trend was especially prominent in regions with older infrastructure.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global elastomeric membrane market includes,

BASF

SOPREMA

Sika Carlisle Companies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

Kemper System

Firestone Building Products Company

Johns Manville

Saint-Gobain

Standard Industries, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

