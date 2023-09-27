Evergent Partners with SKY Perfect JSAT to Support Subscriber Management On Leading OTT Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced a partnership with SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY PerfecTV!), a leading direct-to-home operator delivering satellite television and other interactive services to the Japanese market. According to the agreement, Evergent will provide subscriber management tools for Sky Perfect! On Demand, SKY PerfecTV!’s growing OTT platform. Evergent’s subscriber management solutions will allow Sky Perfect! On Demand to further scale by providing multiple billing models, in addition to supporting revenue projections and optimization for live event streaming.

SKY PerfecTV! serves more than 2.8 million subscribers across Japan. The company aims to serve its customers with a broad range of innovative solutions, offering TV subscription services delivered via satellite or Fiber to the Home. Sky Perfect! On Demand, the company’s OTT video platform, serves direct-to-home (DTH) subscribers in Japan with premium video content. SKY PerfecTV!’s new partnership with Evergent will enable them to offer content beyond DTH viewers and expand with flexible customer acquisition and retention models.



“SKY PerfecTV! Is always looking for innovative technology solutions to deliver a future-proof premium service,” said Shizuka Akashi, General Manager Content Business Division at SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. “Evergent’s solutions provide us with more flexibility and enable an expanded range of offerings. We are confident that our partnership with Evergent will help to fuel competitive user experiences for our OTT service”



“For many OTT video providers, the biggest barrier to growth is complexity in billing and subscription management,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “We are pleased to support SKY PerfecTV! as they look to enter a new phase of business growth and development. Evergent’s subscriber management tools allow OTT and DTH operators to work with agility and flexibility, providing customers with appropriate subscription packages and a superior user experience.”

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

ABOUT SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

As a leader in the fusion of broadcasting and telecommunications, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation is the only company in Japan which owns 16 satellites, the largest number in Asia, and provides multi-channel broadcasting, content distribution, and satellite communications. The company provides a variety of entertaining services including “SKY Perfect TV!”, a paid multi-channel broadcasting service that has been in existence for more than 20 years, and “SPOOX”, a paid video distribution service launched in 2021.

