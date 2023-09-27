Global High-Speed Surgical Drills & Tools Market Size to Reach USD 898.89 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-speed surgical drills & tools market size was USD 595.71 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of surgical procedures, especially in orthopedic, neurosurgery, and dental fields and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are factors driving market revenue growth.

High-speed surgical power tools are used to perform surgery on bone or bone fragments, which aid in sawing, drilling, screwing, and reaming. The primary fields of application for these technologies include orthopedic surgery, whether in humans or animals, neurology, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgery, and traumatology. Modern orthopedic surgery has undergone a revolution as a result of the development of power instruments, which enable error-free and very effective surgeries. Manufacturers currently use drilling hand piece speeds between 500 and 1,500 Revolution Per Minute (RPM) to produce surgical power tool systems for massive bones suitable for trauma procedures. Since some manufacturers advertise swift speed as a feature in their marketing efforts, it has taken into account the needs of both surgeons and those in charge of controlling the hospital's power system. As a result, these are different from one another.

Click to get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2337

In addition, rapid technological advancements, such as robotics and automation, is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Minimally invasive treatments are replacing conventionally extremely invasive procedures as these offer benefits including shorter hospital stay and less trauma. The success of minimally invasive surgery, which uses small incisions to limit injury to muscles and tissues, depends on the use of most precise instruments. Electric surgical drills and equipment that operate at a high pace encourage smooth surgeries, minimize pain, and hasten recovery. Moreover, increasing use of surgical drills & tools in surgical disciplines, including orthopedics, neurosurgery, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, craniomaxillofacial surgery, and ENT surgery, regularly involve drilling into bone is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Although orthopedic operations normally need much higher speeds (less than 1,000 RPM), drilling and burring at high rates between 10,000 and 400,000 RPM are often used in dentistry applications.

However, rising number of product recalls by federal regulatory agencies is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Such devices include potential safety issues, along with improvements in devices. The recalled products do not properly prepare the bone for size of the implant that is supplied in sterile kit because these have the wrong size drill guide. In addition, incorrectly placed drill holes for the implant could result in bone injury if the wrong drill guide is utilized. Moreover, essential battery-powered and motorized instruments, such as drills or bone saws, have stopped working because of dead batteries that can no longer hold a charge or because of internal part failure. This is frequently caused by misuse or improper maintenance, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2337

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 595.71 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 4.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 898.89 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered product type, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Abbott., Stryker Corporation, Adeor medical AG, Abiomed, Zimmer Biomet., ORTHOPROMED, DEPUY SYNTHES. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON)., Olympus., and Joimax GmbH Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global high-speed surgical drills & tools market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective high-speed surgical drills & tools solutions. Some major players included in the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market report are:

Medtronic

Abbott

Stryker Corporation

Adeor medical AG

Abiomed

Zimmer Biomet

ORTHOPROMED

DEPUY SYNTHES. (JOHNSON & JOHNSON)

Olympus

Joimax GmbH

Strategic Development

On 2 March 2023, Stryker announced the release of its CD NXT System, the newest innovation in company's power tools. The proprietary technique enables quick, precise, and consistent digital depth measurement throughout various procedures by measuring depth in real time as the surgeon drills. Instrumentation and surgical procedures are simplified with CD NXT, which provides a precise and repeatable measurement while eliminating mistakes sometimes found in manual depth gauges.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2337

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The high-speed drilling systems accounted for largest revenue share in the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market in 2022. This is because surgeons are increasingly using high-speed surgical drills to do precise bone dissections in places such as cervical and lumbar spine. The drill bits that are used during drilling operations are typically used repeatedly until these become dull and useless. In addition, drill bits that are blunt require additional power or higher revolution speeds because the sharpness of drill bit is one of the most critical aspects in drilling efficiency. The majority of companies provide high-speed surgical drills with the most recent drill technology for a wide range of surgical applications. These drills operate in the 500–1,000 RPM range and feature smooth and accurate bone cutting performance with a lightweight & compact hand piece design to speed up surgical processes.

The dental surgery segment is expected to register steadily fast growth rate in the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of dental implants, which have the best success rate of any comparable operation, at 98%. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, over 150 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth, yet only slightly over one million of them receive treatment each year (equivalent to 2.5 million implants). As a result, there is more potential for dental implants as a preferred option for dental restoration, which is rising demand for high-speed surgical drills typically utilized for crown/filling shaping and teeth polishing operations. These dental instruments contain surgical air-driven hand pieces that prevent oral procedures from being dangerous.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market in 2022. This is attributed to rising number of distribution agreements for marketing in the field of high-speed surgical drills & tools, as well as key strategic initiatives and partnerships between major market companies developing these drills & tools, especially in the U.S.. For instance, on 9 August 2021, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., a global therapy-enabling platform firm that provides navigation and delivery to the brain, announced a strategic and commercial agreement with German-based surgical equipment provider Adeor Medical AG for powered neurosurgery drill solutions. According to the terms of this contract, ClearPoint Neuro will serve as adeor's distributor in the U.S. for the velocity alpha high-speed surgical drill system. This has recently received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and is currently used by neurosurgeons in operating rooms for cranial and spinal procedures.

For More Details On this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-speed-surgical-drills-and-tools-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global high-speed surgical drills & tools market on the basis product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) High Speed Drilling Systems Surgical Saws Reamers Burrs Staplers Shavers Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Electric-Powered Pneumatic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Orthopedic Surgery Dental Surgery Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Surgery Neurology Surgery Cardiothoracic Surgery Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Hospitals Specialized Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Adipose-derived Stem Cell Market By Cell Type (Autologous Stem Cells, Allogeneic Stem Cells), By Product Type (Cell Line, Culture Media, Media, Sera, Reagents), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Obesity, Wounds and Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Musculoskeletal Diseases, Others), By End-user, By Application, Forecast to 2030

Electrosurgical Devices Market By Method (Bipolar, Monopolar), By Product (Active electrodes, Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories), By Surgery Type (General surgery, Cosmetic, Cardiovascular), Forecasts to 2027

Prefilled Syringes Market By Type (Reusable, Disposable), By Material (Plastic, Glass), By Application (Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Cancer), By Distribution Channel), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Photoacoustic Imaging Market , By Product (Imaging Systems, Lasers, Transducers, Contrast Agents, Software), By Applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others), By Type (Pre-Clinical, Clinical), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Bioremediation Market , By Type (In-Situ Bioremediation and Ex-Situ Bioremediation), By Services (Soil, Wastewater, and Oilfield Remediation and Others), By Technology, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights