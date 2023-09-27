Banxa and Animoca Brands To Provide Seamless NFT Transactions for Sports Fans

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banxa, the leading payments infrastructure provider for the crypto-compatible economy, has integrated with AFL Mint and Be. by Animoca Brands , the digital entertainment, blockchain, and gaming powerhouse, to streamline and enhance the digital collectible purchasing process for Australian Football League (AFL) fans. This initial pilot project creates the potential to eventually integrate Banxa’s infrastructure into Animoca Brand’s impressive portfolio of games, decentralized apps, and more.



Banxa's NFT Checkout and on/off ramp integration will enable new accessibility within the AFL Mint Marketplace to anyone with a bank card.

Through AFL Mint, devoted followers of Australia’s most popular sport have an exciting, novel avenue to collect digital video moments showcasing their favorite players and teams. Additionally, they can connect with fellow fans within the vibrant AFL Mint community.

“AFL Mint is creating such a vibrant community, providing unique and authentic experiences for long-time fans to connect with their favorite teams and players,” said Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa. “That’s why Banxa is so eager to make the marketplace even more accessible and seamless with our payment solutions, which will boost mainstream adoption among sports fans and easily on-board them to the exciting new realm of Web3.”

This collaboration enables AFL fans to further engage with their favourite teams and athletes. Seamless user experiences are essential for smooth online transactions. Banxa's innovative solution not only simplifies the purchase procedure but also enhances conversion rates and the speed of transactions. Additionally, Banxa empowers fans in Australia with fully compliant and locally tailored payment methods such as PayID, credit cards and Apple and Google Pay, thereby enhancing accessibility and involvement within the digital landscape.

“As a leader in the new age of online experiences, we have a deep understanding of the many challenges that users face when navigating the Web3 space. Banxa's seamless transaction capabilities beautifully align with our mission, as evidenced through these newly optimized AFL Mint NFT purchasing capabilities,” said Jordan Fogarty at Animoca Brands. “Banxa is reshaping the landscape of digital transactions, dissolving barriers, and propelling a new wave of innovation.”

Banxa's NFT Checkout stands out as the infrastructure provider with the widest array of payment options, boasting an impeccable offering of zero fraud chargebacks, and assuming complete responsibility for ensuring regulatory compliance on behalf of their clients.

This collaboration is a central component of a wider range of exciting new digital experiences for AFL Fans.

To celebrate the start of the postseason the AFL is giving fans the opportunity to get their first taste of digital ownership and claim a FREE collectors edition Team Badge when signing up to AFL Mint. These exclusive 3D collector's edition badges allow fans to flex their support for their favourite teams online and are theirs to keep and treasure forever.

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa (TSXV: BNXA) is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto, empowering businesses to embed crypto seamlessly into their existing platforms, unlocking new opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto economy. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. The Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets, and as such has headquarters in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For further information visit www.banxa.com .

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Animoca Brands Japan , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise Entertainment , Notre Game , TinyTap , Be Media , PIXELYNX , and WePlay Media . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 380 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

About Be.

Be., a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is trusted by the world’s leading brands and organisations to define and build their Web3 future. As one of the Top 100 Most Innovative Companies in Australia and a 2018 AFR Fast Starter, the company develops Web3 go-to-market strategies and provides creative and blockchain development for leading brands and partners of Animoca Brands. Be. was founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Jordan Fogarty, an Anthill 30under30 and a Business News 40under40 Entrepreneur of the Year. For more information visit www.be.group or follow on LinkedIn or Facebook.