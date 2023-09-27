ReRAM Market to Cross USD 2,163.19 Million by 2030 on Account of Advancements in Non-Volatile Memory Technology and Growing Data-Centric Applications | by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The ReRAM M arket reached a valuation of USD 606.9 million in 2022 and is projected to expand to USD 2,163.19 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.22% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Overview

Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM), often referred to as RRAM, is an emerging non-volatile memory technology that has gained significant attention in the field of electronics and computer hardware. Unlike traditional volatile memory technologies like RAM (Random-Access Memory), ReRAM is non-volatile, which means it can retain data even when the power is turned off, similar to NAND flash memory. ReRAM has the potential for high endurance, meaning it can withstand a large number of write and erase cycles, increasing its lifespan. ReRAM can potentially be scaled down to smaller nanometer dimensions, allowing for denser memory arrays.

Market Analysis

The ReRAM market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors that contribute to its expansion and adoption across various industries. With the explosion of data in recent years, there is a growing need for memory solutions that can handle vast amounts of data efficiently. ReRAM's ability to provide high-density storage and low power consumption makes it well-suited for data-centric applications such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The miniaturization of electronic devices and the increasing demand for smaller, more powerful components drive the adoption of ReRAM. Its scalability and compatibility with advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes make it ideal for integration into various devices, from smartphones to edge computing devices.

ReRAM Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 606.9 million Market Size by 2030 USD 2163.19 million CAGR CAGR of 17.22% over 2023-2030



By Memory (Embedded, Standalone)



By Solution (NVMe SSD, NVDIMM)



By Technology (180nm, 40nm, Others)



By End User (Computer, lot, Consumer Electronics, Medical, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defence, Others)



Key Market Players Fujitsu (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Weebit (Israel), SMIC (China), Micron Technology Inc, (U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), 4DS Memory Limited (Australia), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Other World Computing, Inc, (US.), Sony Corporation (Japan), VentureBeat (US), Rambus (US), intel Corporation (US.), Avalanche Technology (US.), HOPE Microelectronics CO, Ltd. (China), Adesto Technologies Corporation. (U.S.) and other players

Key Takeaway from ReRAM Market Study

In the realm of non-volatile memory technologies, the Conductive Bridging Segment is poised to assert its dominance within the emerging market. The ReRAM landscape has witnessed a flurry of advancements, but it is the Conductive Bridging Segment that stands out as a frontrunner for several compelling reasons.

In the ever-evolving landscape of emerging technologies, the Neuromorphic Computing Segment is poised to emerge as a dominant force within the market. One of the standout features of the Neuromorphic Computing Segment is its profound synergy with the principles of neuromorphic engineering. In this era of artificial intelligence and machine learning, mimicking the brain's cognitive processes efficiently is paramount.

Recent Developments

Infineon Technologies' recent adoption of TSMC's Resistive RAM (RRAM) Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) technology in their next-generation automotive microcontrollers marks a significant advancement in the automotive semiconductor industry. This collaboration between two industry giants holds promise for enhancing the performance, reliability, and safety of vehicles in the coming years.

Weebit Nano, an innovative semiconductor company, has recently achieved a significant milestone by securing approximately US$40 million in funding. This substantial investment will play a pivotal role in accelerating the development and commercial rollout of their revolutionary Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The ReRAM market is currently experiencing a dynamic landscape shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. On the driver's side, the ever-increasing demand for faster and more energy-efficient memory solutions in various sectors such as consumer electronics, data centers, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications is propelling the growth of the market. ReRAM's advantages, including low power consumption, high-speed read and write operations, and non-volatility, make it an attractive choice. Furthermore, the potential for seamless integration with existing semiconductor manufacturing processes adds to its appeal. However, there are notable restraints and challenges to consider. One major restraint is the comparatively higher cost of production and manufacturing processes for ReRAM technology, which hinders its widespread adoption, especially in cost-sensitive markets. Additionally, there are still challenges in terms of scaling the technology to meet the increasing demand for higher storage densities. Ensuring the long-term reliability and endurance of ReRAM cells also poses a technical challenge.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of ReRAM market. The presence of leading technology companies and research institutions in Silicon Valley has contributed to the region's leadership in ReRAM research and development. Asia-Pacific, especially China, Taiwan, and South Korea, plays a critical role in ReRAM manufacturing. The region's strong electronics industry infrastructure makes it a key player in the production of ReRAM chips. Europe has been actively involved in ReRAM research, with several universities and research institutions dedicated to memory technology development. Collaborations between academia and industry have led to innovations in ReRAM technology.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has introduced headwinds for the ReRAM market, including slower growth, budget constraints, and a shift in priorities. However, it also presents opportunities for efficiency improvements and potential long-term growth, particularly in applications that prioritize performance and energy efficiency. The impact of the recession on the market will likely depend on the duration and severity of the economic downturn and the adaptability of ReRAM manufacturers to changing market conditions.

