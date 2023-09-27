Global Domain Names Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Witness 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030 - Innovations in Domain Selling/Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Domain Names Market to Reach 745.5 Million Domain Names Registered by 2030
The global domain names market is experiencing remarkable growth, with an estimated 431.8 million domain names registered in 2022. This growth is expected to continue, reaching 745.5 million domain names registered by 2030, driven by a robust 7.1% CAGR during the analysis period of 2022-2030.
In today's digital age, the Domain Names Market plays a pivotal role in global business expansion, enabling companies to establish their online presence and tap into the vast potential of the digital economy. The number of registered domain names serves as a key indicator of economic growth and future online trends.
The market is divided into two segments: generic top-level domains (TLDs) and country code TLDs, both of which exhibit strong potential in terms of registration numbers. As businesses and individuals increasingly recognize the importance of domain names in the evolving internet landscape, the market continues to expand.
Among the segments analyzed in the report, generic TLDs are expected to achieve a 6.3% CAGR, reaching 431.6 million domain names registered by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the country code TLDs segment is estimated at an even higher 8.1% CAGR over the next 8 years.
This growth is not limited to specific geographic regions, as it spans across the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Notably, the U.S. domain names market is estimated at 131.8 million domain names registered in 2022.
Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach 129.4 million domain names registered by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, with growth forecasts of 2.5% and 5.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate 2% CAGR, showcasing the global significance of the domain names market in the digital era.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Marketers in Domain Industry Overhaul Digital Strategies to Help Businesses Navigate through COVID-19 Tide
- Out of the COVID-19 Crisis, a New Era of Digital Presence is Born: Global Number of Websites (In Million): 2018-2020
- Global IP Traffic (In Exabytes Per Month)
- DNS Exhibits Resilience & Weathers COVID-19 Storm
- Premium Domain Names Gain Traction During COVID-19
- Domain Name Emerges as Dynamic Arena to Tap COVID-19 Opportunity
- Spike in Fake Domain Names Hastens Strides to Prevent Scams & Fraudulent Activity
- Domain Names - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Domain Names: A Prelude
- Types of Domain Names
- Country Code TLDs (ccTLD)
- Generic TLDs (gTLD)
- SLDs
- A Brief History of Domain Names
- Timeline for gTLD: Major Events from 2000 through 2015
- Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry
- ICANN
- DNS
- DNSSEC
- Registry Services
- Registrars
- Top Registrars in April 2020 by Domain Count
- Internationalized Domain Name
- Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
- China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets
- Market Landscape
- Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)
- Market Share of Generic Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)
- Market Share of Generic Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)
- Leading Country Code Top Level Domains (ccTLD) By Number Of Domains (in millions): October 2020,
- Distribution of nTLDs Based on Type (2019)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth
- Global Economy
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Rise in Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
- Rise in Penetration of Smartphones
- Mobile Sales as a Percentage Share of Retail e-commerce: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet
- Global Mobile Connections by Network Type (in %) for 2019 and 2025
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Major DNS Industry Trends
- Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms
- Prominence of DNSSEC
- DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs
- Increasing Granularity
- Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence
- GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry
- Increasing Consolidation of Service Models
- Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends
- Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains
- Innovations in Domain Selling
- Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies
- New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding
- Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry
- Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share
- 5G Domain Names on the Rollout
- Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth
- Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
- Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 460 Featured)
- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- BlueCat Networks, Inc.
- 123-reg Ltd.
- BrainPulse Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- Akiniti Pty Limited
- Dennemeyer S.A.
- Constant Contact, Inc.
- BigRock
- DNS Made Easy
- Corporation Service Company
- CITYNET, LLC
- Cossette
- DNSPod
- Aplus.Net
- DomainHouse.Com, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1rqvx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.