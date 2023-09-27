The Dream Machine: When Fiction Exceeds Reality

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.” This testimony from Maria Farella, Guest of Honour at the launch of the children's book The Dream Machine, could not better describe the situation of children living with rare or chronic illnesses. Maria Farella is well known in the Montreal community for her commitment to youth mental health, notably with the Notte in Bianco fundraising event since 2008.

The Dream Machine, written by Candace Amarante and wonderfully illustrated by Dave Reed, comes from the Nursing Research Department of Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada. Head researcher, Argerie Tsimicalis, RN, Ph.D., explains, “As a mother myself, I read books to my three children every night for over eleven years. However, as a nurse and researcher, I asked myself the question: Where are the stories of children who live with limitations or rare diseases? The purpose of this book is to create a space for these children whose experiences are very rarely told.”

Born with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) or “brittle bone disease,” Ashling, 16, has already experienced more than a hundred fractures. One day, her 8-year-old sister, Skylar, breaks her leg on a ski slope. For the first time, Skylar experiences what Ashling lives with regularly. Ashling has long developed her own tools for managing pain. She therefore decides to share her secret with her little sister: The Dream Machine.

“It's the story of a talking mole, a cunning fox and a goblin crazy about sports shoes. Ashling does not just distract her sister. She cleverly reveals to her that she won't be able to finish the ski season and will, therefore, not be sponsored by one of the largest alpine ski companies as planned. Like Ashling, I used my dream machine to draw on reality and fantasy to bring this story to life. No writing job has ever compared to this one. When children ask me what my favourite book is, I now answer, The Dream Machine,” says author Candace Amarante.

As for illustrator Dave Reed, this project was for him, “A dream! Working with such a brilliant team on such an important book was both challenging and terrifying. It is amazing what you can do when you let yourself dream big. I now understand what impact this will have on many children.”

In the last section of the book, the interdisciplinary team of health professionals of Canada Shriners Hospital – a surgeon, anesthesiologist, nurse, educator, physiotherapist, etc. – provides practical advice for managing pain, whether physical (injury, post-surgery, convalescence) or mental (anxiety). There are also explanations on what a sports injury is, how to prepare for surgery, medication and patient autonomy. All this in language accessible to children.

“We are very excited to share some of the Shriners magic with The Dream Machine. Our Nursing Research team uses evidence-based practices, which has resulted in the creation of relevant tools and resources for patients and families. All this creative work involved in this inspiring and comprehensive book also promotes inclusion by increasing children's knowledge of health and illness,” says Kelly Thorstad, Director of Nursing and Patient Services at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada.

The Dream Machine offers a teaching plan, as well. This book serves as an educational tool for schools that can facilitate phases of inclusion or transformation by validating and celebrating the unique character of each person.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian establishment within the large Shriners Hospitals network. A bilingual hospital, it offers ultra-specialized short-term orthopedic care to children in Canada, the United States and around the world. The hospital's mission is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults suffering from orthopedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, clubfoot, dysplasia of the hip or even cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital allows resident doctors and health professionals to take advantage of its facilities on the Glen site to complete their training and experience. In addition to providing a patient and family-centered care environment, the hospital is, through telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics, present in communities across Canada.

