Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market Size Targets USD 9.26 Billion by 2030 with a 8.90% CAGR | Rising Need for Prevention & Treatment of Migraine

Newark, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute migraine drugs market is expected to grow from 4.3 billion in 2021 to USD 9.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Significant development drivers of the migraine drug market contain the high prescription of gepants, calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonists, and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as preventative migraine therapy. These medication types will claim a significant patient share across 7MM during the projection time. The number of twelve-month total general cases of migraine is anticipated to rise during the projection time, which will expand the diagnosed and treated population and push sales.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Acute Migraine Drugs Market Size by Route of Administration (Injection, Oral, & Others), Treatment (Pain Relieving & Preventive), End-User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030



The oral segment dominated the market, accounting for around 1.50 billion global revenue in 2021.



The route of administration segment is divided into injection, oral, and others. The oral segment dominated the market, accounting for around 1.50 billion global revenue in 2021. Oral drugs are convenient to take and easily dissolve in the blood; it doesn't require any particular observation while consuming.



The preventive segment dominated the market, accounting for around 2.40 billion global revenue in 2021.



The treatment segment is divided into pain relieving, and preventive. The preventive segment dominated the market, accounting for around 2.40 billion global revenue in 2021. In the preventive market, recent research concentrates on utilizing new mechanisms of action, like ligand inhibition, antagonism, CGRP-based receptor, nitrous oxide inhibition, and corticotrophin receptor. Acceptance of CGRP monoclonal antibodies is one of the critical growth factors.



The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market, accounting for around 1.59 billion global revenue in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market, accounting for around 1.59 billion global revenue in 2021. A hospital pharmacy is a unit within a hospital that organizes, stocks, compounds, and dispenses patient medications. Hospital pharmacies usually store a more extensive range of drugs, including more specialized and investigational medicines.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The majority of migraine problem is high in the Americas. Around 11% of the United States people, including 17% of women, 5% of men, and 9% of youths, were dealing with migraines in the US region. However, the healthcare infrastructure in the US is also well maintained, contributing to market development. Similarly, prominent pharmaceutical firms like Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are headquartered in the United States, favourably contributing to the development of the migraine drugs market in the region.



Competitive Analysis:



The market’s major players include Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Johnson and Johnson, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Amgen, among others.

About the report:



