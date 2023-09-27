NASA Validates a New Form of Energy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Energy and Mobility Conference & Expo, NASA and ADC Energy USA, Inc. (ADC USA) jointly published a breakthrough validation of a "new form of energy." Over several years, NASA Langley Research Center scientist Narasimha Prasad, PhD spearheaded the project to evaluate and validate "alternating direct current" (ADC), an AI enabled, energy technology that upgrades the entire foundation of energy.



"The results of this extensive multi-year endeavor are profound to say the least,” said Henry Lee, CEO of ADC USA. "The conclusions confirm that ADC is an historical paradigm shift, and most important, ADC is ready to deploy to provide innovative solutions to our global climate and energy crisis. This is revolution at the levels of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla."

At a keynote speech during the event, Terry Boston, advisor to The White House and the United States Congress, and former CEO of PJM, the largest utility in the U.S., confirmed, "ADC is the greatest innovation I've seen in my 50-year career."

The joint NASA study evaluated that the current global energy platform operates on only two forms of energy, alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC). These two platforms were invented over 135 years ago by Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. Henry Lee further explained, "Charging your laptop or cell phone with the brick adapter wastes energy, can even cause fires, but we have no other choice." The joint research paper validated ADC as a new "hybrid" form of energy, where both AC and DC operate on the same, existing wires. The paper explained that vintage, wasteful, dangerous energy conversion is now obsolete.

By eliminating outdated energy conversion, ADC presents unique global energy and climate solutions. Renewable energy sources like solar, wind and even hydrogen, suffer from additional critical problems such as intermittency, harmonic distortions, and inefficient production. The paper also analyzed that current global grid infrastructure is failing because it was never designed to integrate renewable energy. ADC is already deploying at lower voltages, with the near-term goal to evolve into high voltage solutions.

"There is one and only one ADC," Mr. Lee emphasized. “Most exciting is ADC innovations like 'battery-powered' air conditioning, are being deployed in commercial and residential buildings. ADC has solutions ready right now. And there are substantial opportunities in the near term for breakthroughs such as low voltage, quick EV charging, expanded solar panel generation, and off grid indoor agriculture."

When asked what the next step is, Mr. Lee replied, "The ultimate evolution of ADC is a ‘hybrid’ utility grid operating on existing wires. For now, our top priority is to expand our relationships with world-class innovators. The right relationships will enable ADC to expedite its mission to Power Everyone!"

