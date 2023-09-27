Global Laminate Flooring Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Go Green - The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminate Flooring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Laminate Flooring Market to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2030
The global laminate flooring market is on an upward trajectory, with an estimated worth of US$19.3 billion in 2022. This market is poised for continued growth, projected to reach US$25.1 billion by 2030, marking a steady 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2030.
This growth is driven by both residential and commercial applications, each exhibiting promising trends. In the residential sector, laminate flooring is expected to experience substantial sales growth, while the commercial segment also contributes to the overall market expansion.
Specifically, the residential segment is projected to achieve a 3.5% CAGR, reaching US$16.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. On the other hand, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at a 3.1% CAGR over the next eight years.
Breaking down regional dynamics, the U.S. laminate flooring market is valued at approximately US$4.4 billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$5 billion by 2030, fueled by a 4.2% CAGR during the period from 2022 to 2030.
Noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 2.4% over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to exhibit a growth rate of approximately 2.2% CAGR. These trends underscore the promising prospects of the global laminate flooring market.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Laminate Flooring: An Insight
- History and Development
- The Manufacturing Process
- Durability Testing
- Installation and Maintenance
- Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring
- Raw Materials Overview
- Applications of Laminate Flooring
- Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
- A Prelude to Laminate Flooring
- Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
- Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry
- New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market
- World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe and Rest of World
- World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring
- Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others
- As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint
- Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring
- While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market
- Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market
- R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers
- A Look into Retail Landscape
- Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity
- Laminate Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market
- Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities
- Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
- Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects
- Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring
- Replacement Market Lifts Demand
- High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts
- Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring
- Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates
- Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design
- Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring
- A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market
- Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers
- Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence
- Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring
- Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market
- Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials
- Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring
- Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market
- Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories
- Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)
- Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
- CLASSEN Group (Germany)
- Daiken Corporation (Japan)
- Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. (China)
- FausFloor (USA)
- Home Legend, LLC (USA)
- Kaindl Flooring GmbH (Austria)
- Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Pergo (USA)
- Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)
- SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)
- Tarkett, Inc. (USA)
- Wickes (UK)
