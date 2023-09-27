High Camp Flasks Unveils Elegant Solution for Wine Enthusiasts

San Rafael, CA, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Camp Flasks today introduced the newest member of their trendsetting magnetic flask family, the Parkside Flask™ 750 & 375 . These innovative all-in-one, wine sets make it easy to grab a friend and sip in style at your next cheers-worthy outing.

Known for their stunning Firelight Flask series and more recently their pocket-sized Torch™ Flask , High Camp Flasks is pushing the boundaries to create a Top Shelf Drinking Experience anywhere, no matter the beverage. The The Parkside Flask™ was created with wine enthusiasts in mind and instantly transforms any bottle into the perfect date night or picnic for two.

“The Parkside Flask is something (fellow co-founder) Whit and I have been working on from the outset. We wanted to create the wine-country experience for people to enjoy anywhere, without the hassle of breakable glassware.”, commented Co-Founder Nic Barisone.

750 Includes Two Magnetically Attached Stainless Tumblers

With the The Parkside Flask™, you’ll never need to search for to-go cups or risk breaking your favorite stemware again. High Camp’s Patented Magnetic Locking System allows you to seamlessly attach the 2 (included) stemless wine tumblers to your flask and go. And the interiors of both flask and tumblers are unbreakable, electropolished 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel to guarantee that even your finest vintages will preserve their complexity throughout the entire sipping experience.

“Protecting the integrity and taste of our favorite beverages is central to our mission at High Camp Flasks.”, adds co-founder Whit Gautreaux. “The electropolished stainless in the Parkside doesn’t react with the wine so your favorite varietals taste as good as if they were poured directly from the bottle. Probably even better depending on your location.”

750 Holds Full Bottle of Wine

Built for two and perfect for sharing, the Parkside Flask™ 750 is ready to go. Just unscrew and pour, the no-drip lip and widemouth top make it easy. Attach the two integrated tumblers, grab a blanket, some snacks and it’s picnic time.

“My wife and I love to fill our Parkside 750 with a chilled red, pick up sandwiches from our favorite local restaurant ( Sol Food in San Rafael ) and head up to Mt. Tamalpais to catch the sunset.”, adds Co-Founder Nic Barisone. “It makes planning date-night easy.”

Temperature Controlled

Nobody likes hot wine, fortunately the Parkside Flask™ keeps your beverage at the right temperature for 24 hours. Not only is the flask itself vacuum insulated, but the included tumblers are double-walled so your wine will be the perfect temperature - from the first sip to the last.

So leave the glass and plastic behind on your next picnic with the Parkside Flask™ 750. Inspired by impromptu trips to the beach and leisurely afternoons in the park, this 3-piece wine set packs everything you need to sip in style.

The Parkside Flask™ also comes in a 375ml half-bottle version with 1-tumbler included.

Pairs Well With: Backyard Gatherings, Beaches, Firepits, Outdoor Concerts, Pickleball, Picnics, Poolside, Water Sports, “Yappy Hour” at the Dog Park or Your Favorite Hike.

The Parkside Flask™ is available starting today from High Camp’s website along with a selection of key retail partners. Both the 750 & 375 come in 4 colors: Cyprus, Granite, Parasol Grey & Rosé.

MSRP: $125 (750) and $89 (375)

Buy now at: https://highcampflasks.com

Specs:

Parkside Flask™ 750: 750ml/25.4oz

Parkside Flask™ 375: 375ml/12.7oz

Tumblers 300ml/10.5oz

No-Drip-Lip™ for a clean pour every time

Vacuum insulation for 24-hr temperature control

Patented PhantomLock™ - Tumblers attach magnetically to Flask

Electrogloss clean technology ensures pure flavor, simply rinse to clean

Wide-mouth opening, no funnel required

BPA, phthalate & plastic free

100% kitchen-grade, 18/8 stainless steel

About:

Our mission at High Camp Flasks is to craft a drinking experience worthy of your adventure. High Camp Flasks was born in 2017 out of our shared passion for craft cocktails and the great outdoors. Whether it was a surf trip to Bolinas, or a mountain bike excursion in the Santa Cruz Mountains, we both felt there wasn’t a great way to transport our favorite craft spirits we brought on our adventures.

With the original Firelight Flask, we felt we solved that problem. Now we’re working toward a full suite of products to help you cheers adventures of all kinds.

Learn more at https://highcampflasks.com

Parkside FlaskTM Press Kit

For more information on High Camp Flasks, please reach out to Nic Barisone: nic@highcampflasks.com

Attachments