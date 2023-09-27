Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction:

Intramedullary nails are metal rod inserted into medullary cavity of bone of an individual across the fracture to provide a solid support for fractured bone. It has become the gold standard for treating femoral shaft fractures. Universal nail, classic Kuntscher nail and others are different types of intramedullary nails.

The rising number of operations conducted to heal fractured bones and other bone related surgeries is anticipated to have a significant impact on the growth of the Intramedullary Nail market . The increase in the cases of bone fractures and other bone related issues especially in the geriatric population across globe and advancement in medical devices is expected to fruitful the demand for Intramedullary Nails market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In May 2022, Acumed launched new ‘Ulna Nail 2 System’ for treating transverse, simple, osteotomies of ulna and short oblique fractures. The new launched system provides less invasive intramedullary approach for preserving osseous blood supply and for reducing soft-tissue irritation in bone fracture.

Analyst View:

Intramedullary nails are made from titanium alloy or stainless steel and are used in repairing fractured femurs in human being. Advancement and various advantages offered by the intramedullary nails is the key factor leading to the growth of the target market. Growing prevalence of accidents leading to fractures across globe has powered the demand for Intramedullary Nails market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Lower Bone Extremities Product, Upper Bone Extremities Product

By Application - Proximal Bone, Distal Bone, Medical Bone, Lateral Bone, and Others

By Patient Type - Adults and Pediatrics

By End-User - Research Institutes and Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Jiangsu Jinlu Group Co., Ltd.

Orthofix Inc

AAP Implantate AG

CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd.

Mizuho OSI, Inc.

Wuhan Dragonbio Surgical Implant Co., Ltd.

PW Medtech Group Limited

Naton Medical Finland Oy

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited.

What is the projected growth rate of the market over the next five to ten years?

I apologize for any inconvenience, but I don't have access to real-time data or forecasts beyond my last knowledge update in September 2021. Projected growth rates for the Intramedullary Nails Market over the next five to ten years would depend on a variety of factors, including market trends, technological advancements, regulatory changes, and economic conditions, among others.

To find the most current and accurate projections for the Intramedullary Nails Market's growth rate over the next few years, I recommend consulting industry reports, market research firms, and financial analysts who specialize in the medical device or orthopedic market sectors. These sources typically provide up-to-date market analyses and forecasts based on the latest data and trends.

What does the future hold for the intramedullary nails market in terms of innovations, market dynamics, and overall growth prospects?

Technological Innovations:

Continued advancements in materials and design are likely to make intramedullary nails more biocompatible and less invasive. This could lead to shorter recovery times and reduced complications for patients.

Minimally Invasive Techniques:

The trend toward minimally invasive surgery is likely to continue, with surgeons increasingly using intramedullary nails in minimally invasive procedures. This could lead to reduced tissue damage and quicker patient recovery.

Personalized Medicine:

Advances in imaging technology and computer-assisted planning could lead to more personalized treatment plans, allowing surgeons to choose the optimal intramedullary nail size and configuration for each patient's unique anatomy.

Biodegradable Materials:

Research into biodegradable materials for intramedullary nails may lead to products that naturally degrade in the body over time, reducing the need for removal surgeries.

Market Growth:

The aging population in many countries is likely to drive the demand for fracture fixation devices like intramedullary nails, as older individuals are more susceptible to fractures.

Global Expansion:

Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and other regions may see increased adoption of intramedullary nails as healthcare infrastructure improves and access to advanced surgical procedures expands.

