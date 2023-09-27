Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market Poised for a 7.7% CAGR Surge, Reaching US$ 124.7 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intraoperative radiation therapy systems market is estimated to be worth US$ 59.3 million in 2023 and may attain US$ 124.7 million by 2033. During the projected period, the intraoperative radiation therapy systems industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.7%.



Developing Uses of IORT in Cancer Treatment Contributes to Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market Expansion

Several important reasons are causing a substantial evolution in the intraoperative radiation therapy systems industry. In the field of cancer treatment, there is a growing need for radiation therapy equipment that is very effective. IORT has become a viable strategy, especially in breast-conserving surgery, due to its capacity to provide radiation treatment during surgery precisely.

“The field's ongoing technological improvement has facilitated collaboration among manufacturers and research organizations. These partnerships carry out clinical trials that evaluate the viability and efficacy of IORT for various cancer types. Moreover, these studies are essential for advancing knowledge of IORT's potential and perfecting its use in various cancer scenarios,” suggests Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights.

These clinical trials' main goal is to examine and assess the effectiveness of IORT therapy, raising the possibility of more focused and minimally invasive cancer treatments. Innovation and dedication to enhancing cancer care fuel the intraoperative radiation therapy systems market growth.

Shortage of Skilled Oncologists Challenges in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market:

Precision is required at every stage of cancer treatment to achieve optimal tumor control while minimizing harm to healthy tissue. The risk to patients is increased by the high probability of procedural errors, which frequently result from interoperability issues across various therapy planning, delivery, and monitoring systems. The situation worsens because of the need for more oncologists with the necessary education and experience.

Although promising, intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) offers complications that prevent its general adoption in cancer treatment protocols. Overcoming these challenges calls for coordinated efforts in technology integration, medical professional skill development, and research to simplify IORT's complexities. Only after that can we hope to maximize its potential for enhancing the effectiveness and safety of cancer treatment, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market Regional Outlook:

North America is a significant regional intraoperative radiation therapy systems market. The United States holds a dominant market share for intraoperative radiation therapy systems in North America. The presence of well-known intraoperative radiation therapy systems manufacturers and the rising incidence of breast cancer cases are accelerating this region's expansion.

Due to the increased popularity of the therapeutic systems, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions are now following North America. Due to the systems, lower availability and acceptability than in other developing regions, the Middle East and Africa intraoperative radiation therapy systems business is expanding cautiously.

Key Takeaways from Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market:

The breast cancer segment of the disease indication category is to grab a share of 28.1% by 2033.

by 2033. In the end-user category, the hospitals segment is set to account for a market share of 52.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The North America market to acquire a market share of 36.4% by 2033.

by 2033. Europe intraoperative radiation therapy systems industry to hold a share of 32% in the market by 2033.

in the market by 2033. By 2033, the United States intraoperative radiation therapy systems market is set to have a 32.1% global market share.

global market share. Germany's intraoperative radiation therapy systems business is expected to account for 10.3% of the market share by 2033.

of the market share by 2033. By 2033, Japan's market share is predicted to be 4.4%.

Australia intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) systems industry to thrive at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

through 2033. The China intraoperative radiation therapy systems business is going to develop at a 9.6% CAGR until 2033.

until 2033. Through 2033, the India IORT system market continues to endure a CAGR of 7.8%.

The intraoperative radiation therapy systems industry in the United Kingdom is set to evolve at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2033.





Competitive Analysis for the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market

Market competition for intraoperative radiation therapy is fierce. Leading intraoperative radiation therapy systems manufacturers are employing various techniques to strengthen their global market positions, including the introduction of new products and concentrating on mergers and acquisitions.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market Recent Breakthroughs:

Zeiss Medical Technology unveiled the INTRABEAM 600 device in March 2022 to offer intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) in India. The IORT device from Zeiss Meditec, the INTRABEAM 600, provides patients with early-stage breast cancer with the least intrusive treatment option.

The first intraoperative radiation (IORT) system for treating breast cancer is to be installed in Karnataka, according to a February 2022 announcement by Fortis Cancer Institute.

Top Players in the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

IntraOp Medical Inc.

iCAD Inc.

ZEISS Group

Ariane Medical Systems Ltd.

Sardina IORT Technologies S.p.A

GMV Innovating Solutions

Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler Group





Key Segments Covered in Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market:

By Disease Indication:

Brain Tumors

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Tumors

Head & Neck Tumors

Skin Cancer

Spinal Metastases

Others





By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory & Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

