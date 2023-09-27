Max Wegner is joining nesto as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s with excitement that nesto, Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender, welcomes Max Wegner as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Max Wegner will be joining nesto to accelerate sales and mortgage operations across Canada including product management initiatives to support nesto’s fast growth for its direct-to-consumer arm. He will also scale the company’s growing business-to-business partnerships with major financial institutions like IG Wealth Management .



Max Wegner comes to nesto with 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining nesto, Max worked at Rocket Mortgage. He played a core role in Rocket Mortgage's success in becoming the leading digital lender in the United States. In his last role, Max was Vice President of Seller Services and Vice President of Operations and Client Experience.

“I'm impressed by the speed at which nesto has built the technology and the streamlined customer experience. Canada is such an interesting market rife with opportunities to offer a better mortgage experience to Canadians, I am excited to support nesto’s mission and to continue building a best-in-class experience for Canadian homeowners and homebuyers”, says Max Wegner.

“It’s not every day that you have the chance to welcome a mortgage pioneer and leader like Max. He has an incredible track record, core expertise specific to mortgage operations and sales to bring to nesto,” says Malik Yacoubi, CEO and Co-Founder of nesto, “This is another testimonial to all the great work the nesto team accomplished over the last 5 years and the credibility nesto acquired along the way as Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender. I look forward to his efforts in regard to product innovation, operation excellence, and sales acceleration– it’s without a doubt he will be a force for great things here.”

About nesto : nesto is Canada’s leading digital mortgage lending platform, with 300+ employees and qualified mortgage experts supported by advanced technologies. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians a leading digital mortgage experience and by empowering partner mortgage lenders to improve and streamline their mortgage lending operations with the nesto Mortgage Cloud.