3D Metrology Market is estimated to be US$ 18.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D metrology, also known as dimensional metrology, is a specialized field that involves the measurement and inspection of physical objects and their dimensions in three-dimensional space. It encompasses a range of measurement techniques and technologies used to capture accurate and precise three-dimensional data about objects, surfaces, and structures.

Accurate measurement and quality control are becoming more and more important with the introduction of modern manufacturing techniques like additive manufacturing (3D printing) and precision machining. 3D Metrology Market is essential for assuring the accuracy and high quality of manufactured components.

Key Highlights –

In September 2022, Optical Gaging Products (OGP) has expanded its family of New Automated 3D Laser Scanning Metrology Systems with the addition of the ShapeGrabber Ai320 and the ShapeGrabber Ai820. Featuring their metrology-class laser and camera technologies, ShapeGrabber 3D laser scanning devices collects up to 1.5 million data points per second.

Major players

The key players operating in the 3D Metrology market includes,

Nikon Corporation.

3D Systems, Inc.

Perceptron, Inc.

Zeiss International

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Applied Materials

Intertek Group Plc.

KLA Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Renishaw Plc.

Hexagon AB.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The 3D Metrology market accounted for US$ 8.96 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 18.2 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The 3D Metrology Market is segmented based on the component, product type, application and region.

By Component, the Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

By Product Type, the market is segmented into VMM, CMM, ODS, RD AOI, 3D X-Ray and CT.

By Application, the Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented into Reverse Engineering, Quality Control, Virtual simulation and Others.

By Region, the Global 3D Metrology Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the 3D Metrology market.

Analyst View –

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics demand high levels of quality control. 3D metrology helps manufacturers maintain stringent quality standards, reduce defects, and improve production efficiency. 3D metrology is crucial in the healthcare sector for applications like custom prosthetics, orthopedic implants, and dental restorations. Further, as the healthcare industry advances, the demand for precise measurements and custom solutions is growing.

Key Components and Applications of the 3D Metrology Market:

Measurement Systems: The market encompasses various 3D measurement systems, including coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser trackers, 3D scanners, and optical measurement systems. Quality Control and Inspection: 3D metrology plays a critical role in quality control and inspection processes across industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices. Reverse Engineering: 3D metrology is used in reverse engineering applications to create digital models of physical objects, facilitating design improvements and replication. Tool and Die Making: Precision measurement is essential in tool and die making to ensure the accuracy of molds, dies, and machine parts. 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing: 3D metrology assists in verifying the accuracy of 3D-printed parts and ensuring they meet design specifications. Aerospace: These industries rely on 3D metrology for precise measurements, quality assurance, and alignment of components.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Industry 4.0 Integration: The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, including automation, data analytics, and connectivity, is driving the demand for advanced 3D metrology solutions. Increasing Precision Requirements: Evolving manufacturing standards and consumer expectations for product quality are driving the need for higher-precision metrology solutions. Quality Assurance: Ensuring product quality, minimizing defects, and reducing rework are top priorities in manufacturing, spurring the growth of 3D metrology. Growth in 3D Printing: The expansion of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies is increasing the need for metrology solutions to verify print accuracy. Automotive Innovation: Innovations in the automotive sector, such as electric vehicles and autonomous driving, demand precise measurements and inspections. Medical Devices: The medical industry requires high-precision metrology for the manufacturing of medical devices and implants.

Challenges:

Complexity: Implementing 3D metrology solutions can be complex and require specialized training, which can pose challenges for some companies. Cost: High-quality 3D metrology equipment can be expensive, potentially limiting adoption among smaller manufacturers. Data Management: Managing and analyzing the vast amount of data generated by 3D metrology systems can be challenging. Integration with CAD/CAM: Ensuring seamless integration with computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems is essential. Calibration and Maintenance: Regular calibration and maintenance of metrology equipment are crucial to maintaining accuracy.

The 3D Metrology Market is expected to continue growing as industries increasingly rely on precise measurements for quality assurance, manufacturing optimization, and compliance with evolving standards. Advancements in technology, integration with Industry 4.0, and the expansion of 3D printing are likely to drive innovation and demand in this market.

