Real Life Kurdish Survival Story Follows One Mother’s Fight To Give Her Children A Better Life

In this heart-wrenching new survival memoir, Fighting For Freedom: A Family's Journey from a Homeless Nation, Razaw Ghafour, a resilient Kurdish mother, shares her extraordinary story of perseverance and sacrifice as she embarks on a treacherous journey to secure a life of freedom for her children.

Faced with adversity and persecution in Iraq under Saddam Hussein's rule, Ghafour's unwavering determination and maternal instincts push her to make the heart-rending decision to leave behind her homeland, family, and everything she knew in search of a better future in America.

“My book talks about why and how we came to America, and what was the reason to leave our country. [And] not just our family, but most of the Kurds in Kurdistan.”

Growing up in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Ghafour experienced the hardships and struggles of being a Kurd, facing statelessness and navigating a politically charged environment under Hussein's oppressive regime. In the book, she offers a rare and intimate glimpse into the challenges her people endured and the clashes that shaped their lives during those tumultuous times.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Ghafour's love for her children compelled her to take a leap of faith and venture into the unknown. In the pages of her book, she candidly recounts the arduous deliberations, planning, and eventual actions that led her family to escape from the clutches of oppression.

As the world grapples with ongoing geopolitical challenges, Ghafour's story resonates deeply, offering profound insights into the human spirit's indomitable will to overcome adversity. For readers eager to understand the intricacies of Kurdish history and culture, Fighting For Freedom provides a timely and eye-opening exploration.

Fighting for Freedom: A Family’s Journey from a Homeless Nation is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Born in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, Razaw Ghafour studied office management. She is the author of two works of fiction, The Guy at the Bus Stop and Pearl and Cloves. A mother of three adult children, she lives in the U.S. with her second husband.

