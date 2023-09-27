GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING,

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

Paris, September 27, 2023 - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Ubisoft was held on 27 September 2023 in Paris and was chaired by Mr. Yves Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

At this meeting, the shareholders present or represented held an aggregate 78.97% of the outstanding shares.

All resolutions were approved, highlighting the broad support and confidence of the shareholders in Ubisoft’s strategy.

In particular, the shareholders have voted for the appointments of two new independent directors, Katherine Hays and Olfa Zorgati. Ubisoft welcomes them to its Board of Directors and looks forward to benefiting from their respective expertise and experience, which will contribute to support Ubisoft's strategy and development in the coming years.

The shareholders also renewed the terms of office of Corinne Fernandez-Handelsman and Belén Essioux-Trujillo as independent directors.

With these appointments and the additional Director refreshments made during recent years, Ubisoft continues to strengthen its Board in order to benefit from high-caliber profiles who bring a diverse set of skills and expertise, particularly in video games, finance, human resources and management of large organizations. Independent members account for 55% of the Board’s composition.

The Board also expresses its gratitude for the many years of service of two out-going independent directors, Florence Naviner, out-going Chair of the Audit Committee and Didier Crespel, out-going Lead Independent Director. Claude France, who joined the Board in July 2022 to bring her digital and tech expertise and experience managing large scale organizations, has been appointed as the new Lead Independent Director as well as Chairwoman of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Yves Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I would like to thank our shareholders for their robust support. By voting in favor of all the resolutions presented to them today, they have demonstrated their confidence in the strategy decided on by the Board and implemented by Ubisoft's management team. This vote strengthens our determination to accelerate the execution of our roadmap and the resulting value creation for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Ubisoft thanks the shareholders who attended the General Meeting for their valuable contributions to the discussions.

The results of the vote on each resolution will be available on the Company’s website (www.ubisoft.com).

Contacts

Investor Relations







Jean-Benoît Roquette

SVP Investor Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com Press Relations







Michael Burk

VP Corporate Communications

michael.burk@ubisoft.com



Alexandre Enjalbert

Investor Relations Director

+ 33 1 48 18 50 78



alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com





About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,739 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

Attachment