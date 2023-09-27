Greenfield Global Inc. and REMET Alcohols, Inc. Announce Exclusive Agreement to Supply High-Purity and Beverage Grade Alcohols In Western US

La Mirada, California, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenfield Global Inc., the leading producer, manufacturer and distributor of high purity and specialty alcohols, solvents, and custom solutions, has partnered with REMET Alcohols, Inc. to address the growing demand in California and the Western US for bulk and packaged high-purity alcohol and denatured alcohol. With today’s announcement, Greenfield extends its bulk manufacturing and distribution capability and footprint westward, enhancing supply for the industrial, food, fragrance, pharmaceutical, personal care, and beverage industries in California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington and Arizona.

“After an extensive search for the right partner to expand our operations west of the Mississippi, REMET Alcohols was the clear choice,” said Howard Field, President and CEO, Greenfield Global. “REMET Alcohols has an amazing team and years of experience meeting the quality and service needs of customers on the West Coast. Their deep expertise in logistics, rail connections and bulk tankage will allow us to satisfy the growing demand in the Western United States. Greenfield will continue to directly supply its customers, while REMET will procure Greenfield ethanol and manage their own clients, simplifying the process for all parties involved.”

Under the agreement, the partnership offers unmatched supply security, distribution capabilities in fast-growing markets, and enhanced efficiency to both REMET Alcohols and Greenfield customers by:

Adding the Greater Los Angeles area to Greenfield’s Connecticut and Kentucky manufacturing portfolio.

Combining REMET Alcohols’, onsite storage, rail, and manufacturing capabilities with Greenfield’s efficient, and reliable end-to-end supply chain oversight for premium ethanol products.

Providing REMET Alcohols’ customers with industry-leading high purity alcohols directly from Greenfield’s distilleries, giving them the confidence in security of supply and quality.

This announcement follows Greenfield’s recent expansion in high-purity alcohol production, boosting its annual output to over 70 million gallons per year across three distilleries.

“This is certainly a win-win because REMET Alcohols’ tried and true bulk and packaged blending and distribution service will be complimented by Greenfield’s gold standard quality in ethanol production, and visa versa.” said John S. Paraszczak, President and CEO at REMET® Corporation. “REMET owes some of its success to long-term relationships and superior customer satisfaction - and we are committed to maintaining these qualities and results in this new partnership with Greenfield.”

-30-

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Since 1989, Greenfield Global has been the leading supplier of high-purity alcohols, specialty solvents, custom blended solutions and fuel ethanol to businesses worldwide, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to sole proprietorships.

Greenfield’s primary markets are renewable fuels, beverage alcohols, life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care and industrials. Annually, the company fulfills over 35,000 orders in more than 50 countries through its extensive global supply chain, which includes 5 alcohol distilleries, 5 blending and packaging facilities, and 8 warehouses allowing Greenfield to deliver within 1-3 days. The company also operates one of the largest anaerobic digestion facilities in North America, converting more than 120,000 MT of source-separated organics every year to produce renewable natural gas.

Greenfield’s low-carbon ethanol helps industry decarbonize and meet net-zero targets, while its team of researchers and engineers continue to innovate and produce other sustainable fuels and chemicals such as green hydrogen, green methanol, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable natural gas.

The company’s mission statement is to unlock the potential of people, partnerships and nature to accelerate sustainable solutions for the health of the planet.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Greenfield Global is family owned and operated and has been awarded “Canada’s Best Managed Companies” Platinum-level designation since 2015.

For more information, please visit www.greenfield.com

About REMET Alcohols, Inc.

Founded in 1985 REMET Alcohols, Inc., has been distributing the highest quality Pure Ethyl Alcohol and blending all TTB approved Specially Denatured Alcohol formulations, for the food, flavors, personal care, vinegar, and pharmaceutical industries.

REMET Alcohols is dedicated to their customers’ success, by providing a personalized service, providing quality products, building long-term relationships and superior overall customer satisfaction.

REMET Alcohols has an ongoing commitment to maintain high standard and ethics making them the partner of choice in the Ethanol Industry.

Headquartered in La Mirada, CA, REMET Alcohols is a wholly owned subsidiary of REMET Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.remetalcohol.com

Attachments