Planetarium Labs Launches BNB Chronicles to Drive Omnichain Efforts and Expand Gaming Universe

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Planetarium Labs, a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable experiences for users around the world, has announced the release of Bounties & Beyond Chronicles (BNB Chronicles), a web-based game, to celebrate Nine Chronicles’ omnichain expansion journey alongside its upcoming mobile release.

Launched in 2020, Nine Chronicles is one of the most successful gaming titles of Planetarium Labs. The world’s first fully on-chain, open-source fantasy RPG game is ranked among the top five blockchain games on DappRadar, boasting over 200,000 community members. In August, Nine Chronicles announced plans to go multichain by integrating the Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard. This standard, developed by LayerZero, unlocks the seamless transfer of WNCG – the wrapped version of the native token of the Nine Chronicles gaming ecosystem – across different blockchain networks, providing the most secure and efficient bridge possible.

Planetarium Labs is celebrating the multichain expansion milestone with the release of BNB Chronicles, a game built by the Nine Chronicles team. The game will go live on the BNB Smart Chain with an aim to help drive significant user onboarding – both to the BNB Smart Chain and the Nine Chronicles gaming world.

Users can play BNB Chronicles on the Nine Chronicles website. After connecting their wallets, users will get to pick one of the five worlds representing Nine Chronicles, and win random rewards based on the world they choose. This means everyone stands to win as long as they participate. Rewards include Nine Chronicles in-game items, limited costumes, BNB and WNCG. Maintaining play streaks, achieving the highest play record in each world, and other achievements will unlock additional rewards and prizes. It will also be an entryway to the rest of the Nine Chronicles world since winners in BNB Chronicles will be able to use the in-game items they win in Nine Chronicles. Further details can be found in the blog.

JC Kim, Co-founder and CEO of Planetarium Labs said: “With our multichain efforts, we’re excited to welcome new users into our ecosystem as users across different blockchain networks can now enjoy easy access to WNCG and Nine Chronicles. Additionally, the release of BNB Chronicles will help us introduce a new generation of BNB Smart Chain Gamers to our platform. Our commitment to community-driven gameplay, exceptional user engagement are just some of the many Web3 offerings we take pride in, and we are delighted to onboard new users as we continue to pave the way for new milestones.

The BNB Chronicles announcement comes amid a series of exciting milestones revealed by Planetarium Labs. During an event at Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), Planetarium Labs shared previews of Verse8, an open-source decentralized roguelike RPG protocol that is an interconnected universe of moddable games and Immortal Rising 2, a Web3 competitive idle RPG game that is slated to go live in early 2024.

In addition to the multichain expansion, this event is a precursor to the upcoming Nine Chronicles mobile launch scheduled for Q4 2023 and the release of Immortal Rising 2 – major roadmap milestones for Planetarium Labs that have been months in the making. For updates and additional information, visit Nine Chronicles on X, Discord, and Medium.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs is a rapidly growing, community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. The company successfully raised over $30 million in Series A funding led by Animoca Brands in 2022. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level and cementing the game publisher’s position as a revolutionary industry leader.

Contacts

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com