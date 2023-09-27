Mobile Entertainment Market accounted for US$ 91.45 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 376.8 Billion 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights has published a New Research Report titled “Mobile Entertainment Market, By Applications (Mobile Music, Mobile Gaming, Mobile TV, Mobile Personalization, and Others), By Advertisement (Social Media Advertising, Online Video Advertising, Online Search Advertising, Mobile Location Based Advertising, and In-Game Advertising), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of Mobile Entertainment Market accounted for US$ 91.45 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 376.8 Billion 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.0%”

What is Mobile Entertainment? How big is the Mobile Entertainment Market?

Report Overview:

Mobile entertainment refers to a broad range of digital content and services that are designed for and consumed on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. It encompasses various forms of entertainment, including games, streaming media, social networking, music, videos, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and more.

The widespread adoption of smartphones and increasing internet connectivity worldwide expand the potential audience for Mobile Entertainment Market. The continuous creation of new content, including games, streaming shows, podcasts, and interactive experiences, fuels user engagement.

“According to Our Latest Research Report on the Mobile Entertainment Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2032”

Latest News on Mobile Entertainment Market:

In August 2023, Japanese mobile entertainment company MIXI launched of India’s first $50 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund. The company wants to support the nation's early-stage entertainment enterprises. With an emphasis on the entertainment industry and consumer services, MIXI will find and support start-ups using the recently created CVC as an investment vehicle.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Applications - Mobile Music, Mobile Gaming, Mobile TV, Mobile Personalization, and Others

By Advertisement - Social Media Advertising, Online Video Advertising, Online Search Advertising, Mobile Location Based Advertising, and In-Game Advertising Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View –

The mobile entertainment market is expected to grow as it continues to evolve, offering a diverse range of entertainment options and experiences to users worldwide. Technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the expansion of the mobile app ecosystem contribute to the market's promising future.

Exploring Market Dominators in Mobile Entertainment Market:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

Facebook

Google LLC

Netflix, Inc.

OnMobile Global Limited

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Snap Inc.

Mobile Entertainment Market: Growth Factors

The growth of the Mobile Entertainment Market is powered by several pivotal factors. Widespread smartphone adoption, improved mobile internet infrastructure, diverse content offerings, subscription services, and innovations like AR and VR contribute to its expansion. Mobile gaming, in particular, has experienced explosive growth, fueled by free-to-play models and multiplayer features. The global app ecosystem further facilitates the distribution and monetization of mobile entertainment applications, cementing the market's prominent position in modern digital lifestyles.

Mobile Entertainment Market: Implications of Limiting Factors

Limiting factors in the Mobile Entertainment Market can have notable implications. High content licensing costs may limit content diversity, while data privacy concerns could lead to stricter regulations. Bandwidth limitations may result in subpar streaming experiences, and subscription fatigue could deter users from multiple services. Content providers may face monetization challenges, and intense market competition can make it challenging to stand out. Balancing these limitations is crucial for sustained growth and user satisfaction in the mobile entertainment sector.

Opportunities Available on the Mobile Entertainment Market

The Mobile Entertainment Market offers promising opportunities. These include original content creation to capture user engagement, advanced personalization and recommendation systems, innovative monetization models, and the integration of augmented and virtual reality for immersive experiences. Additionally, expanding into emerging markets and optimizing content delivery for mobile devices are avenues for growth in this dynamic industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Market Size and Definition: The Mobile Entertainment Market saw remarkable growth, surging from USD 91.45 billion in 2020 to an estimated USD 376.8 billion by 2029, boasting a strong CAGR of 17.0%. Mobile entertainment encompasses diverse digital content and services designed for mobile devices, spanning games, streaming, social networking, music, videos, AR, and VR.

The Mobile Entertainment Market saw remarkable growth, surging from USD 91.45 billion in 2020 to an estimated USD 376.8 billion by 2029, boasting a strong CAGR of 17.0%. Mobile entertainment encompasses diverse digital content and services designed for mobile devices, spanning games, streaming, social networking, music, videos, AR, and VR. Market Drivers, News, and Leading Players: The market's growth is driven by widespread smartphone adoption and global internet connectivity, facilitating user engagement with a continuous stream of new content. Notably, in August 2023, Japanese mobile entertainment company MIXI launched a groundbreaking $50 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund in India. Dominant players shaping the Mobile Entertainment Market include Activision Blizzard, Apple, AT&T, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Google, Netflix, OnMobile Global, Rovio Entertainment, and Snap Inc.

What is the current size of the mobile entertainment market, and what is its projected growth rate? What are the key drivers of growth in the mobile entertainment industry? Who are the major players in the mobile entertainment market, and what is their market share? What opportunities and challenges exist in emerging markets for mobile entertainment services?

