Royal Farms Celebrates World Teacher’s Day

BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is celebrating World Teacher’s Day on October 5, 2023, by giving teachers one free any size coffee, hot or iced, at all locations.

“We are so appreciative of the teachers in our communities and the impact they have on our future leaders. We want to celebrate World Teacher’s Day by treating teachers with the fuel they need to seize the day!” said Director of Marketing and Merchandising, Frank Schilling.

Teachers have a variety of bold and fresh roasted coffee blends to choose from at Royal Farms. We encourage teachers to try our new seasonal blend Pumpkin Spice coffee!

Anyone that is not already a rewards member looking to receive a free coffee can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members automatically receive a free coffee in their account when they sign up for the program. Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you'll receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

