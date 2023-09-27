Neurosurgery Market is estimated to be US$ 8.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8% - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Neurosurgery?

Neurosurgery plays a critical role in improving the quality of life for patients by addressing conditions that impact their nervous system, making it a vital and evolving field in modern medicine. Neurosurgery encompasses various subspecialties and areas of focus, such as; Neurosurgeons perform brain surgeries to treat conditions such as brain tumors, cerebral aneurysms, vascular malformations, epilepsy, and traumatic brain injuries and etc.

As the global population ages, the incidence of neurological disorders and conditions associated with aging, such as neurodegenerative diseases, is expected to increase the demand for Neurosurgery Market and also, this will drive demand for neurosurgical interventions. New insights and potential therapeutic modalities are being offered by ongoing research into the causes and treatments of neurological illnesses. This study could result in brand-new surgical methods and treatments.

Some key highlights:

In September 2023, The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Foundation launched its Pathway to Neurosurgery program, an initiative dedicated to alleviating healthcare disparities by encouraging high school students from underrepresented groups to pursue a career in neurosurgery or medicine. High school students from the E L Haynes Public Charter School in Washington, DC, were chosen as part of the program to attend the most recent CNS Annual Meeting and take part in a full-day symposium.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Neurosurgery Market Value (2022) US$ 5.3Bn Neurosurgery Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 8.4Bn Neurosurgery Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 4.8%

Market Dynamics:

Market dynamics in the field of neurosurgery can be influenced by a variety of factors. These factors can impact the demand for neurosurgical procedures, the development and adoption of new technologies, the competitive landscape, and the overall growth and trends in the Neurosurgery Market. Here are some key aspects of the market dynamics in neurosurgery:

Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to neurological conditions and diseases that require neurosurgical interventions. This demographic trend is expected to fuel the demand for neurosurgery services. Healthcare Infrastructure and Access: The availability of neurosurgical services and access to healthcare facilities vary across regions. Disparities in healthcare infrastructure and access can impact the Neurosurgery Market dynamics, with more developed regions typically having higher demand.

Major Trends

Several major trends are shaping the Neurosurgery Market:

Minimally Invasive Techniques: There is a growing trend toward minimally invasive neurosurgery techniques, which offer reduced post-operative complications, shorter recovery times, and improved patient outcomes. These techniques often involve the use of endoscopes and robotic-assisted surgery. Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation: Advances in neurostimulation and neuromodulation technologies are expanding treatment options for conditions like Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and chronic pain. Deep brain stimulation and spinal cord stimulation are examples of these approaches.

Significant Challenges

The Neurosurgery Market faces significant challenges, including the high cost of procedures, limited access to specialized care in certain regions, and the need for ongoing advancements in surgical techniques and technology. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and data security concerns related to patient records and telemedicine are important challenges that require attention. Ensuring affordability, accessibility, and patient safety while fostering innovation remains a critical focus for the Neurosurgery Market.

Analysis

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and spinal cord injuries are significant contributors to the demand for neurosurgical care. Advances in emergency care and surgical techniques are improving outcomes for trauma patients. Research into regenerative therapies for neurological disorders, such as stem cell-based treatments, holds promise for the future of neurosurgery.

Major market player included in this report are:

Terumo Corporation,

Clarus Medical LLC.

Medtronic,

Integra LifeSciences,

Resonetics,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Penumbra Inc.,

Stryker,

Braun SE.,

Adeor Medical AG.

Conclusion:

The Neurosurgery Market is experiencing notable growth driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, advancements in surgical techniques and technology, and a shift toward minimally invasive procedures. These trends are expanding treatment options, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing access to neurosurgical care. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and the need for continued research and regulatory adaptation remain. As the field continues to evolve, stakeholders must stay informed about emerging trends and innovations to deliver effective, patient-centered neurosurgical care.

