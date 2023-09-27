Synlogic Announces Reverse Stock Split

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel, oral, non-systemically absorbed biotherapeutics to transform the care of serious diseases, today announced that it will implement a 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split of its common stock (Reverse Stock Split), effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The Reverse Stock Split, which was approved by shareholders at the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 21, 2023, is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Beginning with the opening of trading tomorrow, Thursday, September 28, 2023, the company’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the existing symbol “SYBX” and a new CUSIP number 87166L 209.



At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every fifteen (15) shares of the company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into one (1) issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value of $0.001 per share. This will reduce the company’s number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 69.0 million shares to approximately 4.6 million shares. The total authorized number of shares will not be reduced. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the company’s outstanding stock options, restricted stock units, and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price.

No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to that fractional share to which the stockholder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing sale price of the common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as adjusted for the reverse stock split, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The Reverse Stock Split impacts all holders of the company’s common stock proportionally and will not impact any shareholder’s percentage ownership of common stock (except to the extent the Reverse Stock Split results in any shareholder owning only a fractional share).

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, is acting as exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Registered shareholders holding pre-split shares of the company's common stock are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Shareholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to such broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

