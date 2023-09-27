The Agribusiness Education Foundation Opens the 2024 Scholarship Application & Announces Launch of New Internship and Job Placement Program

Irvine, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg, a leading organization representing over 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies, is pleased to announce the opening of its highly-anticipated scholarship programs for 2023, along with the introduction of an exciting new Internship and Job Placement Program through its 501c3 subsidiary, the Agribusiness Education Foundation (AEF).

"AEF is committed to supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders," said Loretta Brown, AEF Education Committee, Chair. "Through our expanded scholarship offerings and the launch of the Internship and Job Placement Program, we aim to empower students with the knowledge and experience they need to thrive in the field of agriculture."

The two scholarship programs, the Educational Scholarship Program and the Vocational Scholarship Program, officially opened for applications on September 15, 2023. Students interested in pursuing higher education in the field of agriculture are encouraged to apply before the deadline of December 31st, 2023. This year, UnitedAg and AEF will award a grand total of $86,000 in scholarships, an increase of $11,000 from previous years. Detailed information and application forms for both programs can be found at http://www.unitedag.org/aef.

In addition to these scholarship opportunities, UnitedAg is excited to introduce the new Internship and Job Placement Program. This program aims to provide students from AEF with invaluable hands-on experience and career opportunities within the agricultural industry. The program will consist of:

Internships: Designed for students seeking a better understanding of California and Arizona agriculture, these internships will offer practical experience in various aspects of the industry.

Job Placement: Geared towards graduates who are eager to kickstart their professional careers in agriculture, this program will connect them with job opportunities in the field.

The Internship and Job Placement Program is a unique chance for students to gain real-world experience and jumpstart their careers in agriculture. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting opportunity!

About UnitedAg:

UnitedAg is the largest association health plan for agriculture in California and Arizona representing more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies. Their mission is to assist members in meeting their employee health and benefits needs, advocate for their interests with lawmakers, and ensure compliance with health legislation and regulations. Headquartered in Irvine, California, UnitedAg has offices in Irvine and Salinas, as well as wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg provides benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF and its programs, please visit www.unitedag.org/education-and-youth.

For more information about UnitedAg's scholarship programs and the Internship and Job Placement Program, please contact Maribel Ochoa at mochoa@unitedag.org.

