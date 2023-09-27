[Latest] Bonding Brilliance: Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market Hits US$ 8.8 Billion with a Solid 8.9% CAGR– By PMI

Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiles are made from metal, ceramic, stone, glass and are mainly used for covering floors, roofs, and walls. Adhesives are glue, mucilage and cement paste that are applied to the surfaces to combine them into a single piece.



Growing number of construction activities coupled with increased residential projects have provided projects, commercial projects such as airports & metros, shopping malls and others is expected to fuel the demand for Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market growth over the forecast period. Lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Growing urban population and increased disposable income have given rise in residential projects which in turn, has facilitated the demand for target market growth. Further, the increased use of these type of adhesives in residential

Market Competitive Landscape - Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market

Mapei

Ardex GmbH

Laticrete

Saint-Gobain Webe

Sika AG

BASF SE

Fosroc International Ltd

Bostik, Inc.

What are the Recent News in Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market?

In June 2023, Fosroc India launched a wide range of high quality innovative tiling products which offers significant improvement over existing tiling solutions. The new launched ‘Nitotile’ solution includes, Nitotile MPA – the single component adhesive for tile on tile, Nitotile EPW- the tile joint filler based on epoxy resin technology and Nitotile Grout – the blend of synthetic organic polymers, filler and cement.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market sample report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3703

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market?

Increased demand for the ceramic tiles in both the residential and commercial areas, growing economic rate and demand for the maintenance, renovation, and infrastructure development has fruitful the demand for target market growth. Further, huge developments of the projects in the hospital and hotel sectors in developed countries is expected to boost the demand for Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2020) USD 3.76 BILLION Market Size (2030) USD 8.8 BILLION CAGR (2020-2030) 8.9% Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020 - 2030 Market Segmentation Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market, By Product Type, By Manufacturing Activity, By End-user and By Region Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Bostik Inc., Mapei, Ardex GmbH, Laticrete, Saint-Gobain Webe, Sika AG, BASF SE, and Fosroc International Ltd. Page Number 170 Customization Available You can get in touch with us to have a report made specifically for your company's needs if our report does not contain the information you are looking for

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3703

Market Drivers and Restrains:

Drivers:

Rising Construction Activities: The continuous growth in the construction sector, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development projects, is a significant driver for the Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market. The need for adhesives in flooring, wall cladding, and countertop installations supports market expansion.

The continuous growth in the construction sector, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development projects, is a significant driver for the Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market. The need for adhesives in flooring, wall cladding, and countertop installations supports market expansion. Innovations in Adhesive Technology: Ongoing advancements in adhesive formulations, including rapid-setting and high-strength adhesives, enhance installation efficiency. These innovations cater to the demand for quicker and more durable installation solutions, driving market growth.

Restraints:

Price Volatility of Raw Materials: The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market is susceptible to fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly petroleum-based components. This can affect manufacturing costs and potentially lead to price instability for adhesive products.

The Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market is susceptible to fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly petroleum-based components. This can affect manufacturing costs and potentially lead to price instability for adhesive products. Stringent Regulations: Regulatory standards and codes for construction materials can be stringent, impacting the formulation and composition of adhesives. Compliance with these regulations can be costly and challenging for manufacturers, potentially affecting product availability and affordability.

Tile Adhesives & Stone Adhesives Market: Regional analysis includes

North America:

Mature market with a focus on sustainable and low-VOC adhesives.

Renovation and remodeling, along with commercial construction, drive demand.

Emphasis on LEED-certified projects spurs growth.

Europe:

Consumers prioritize premium adhesives, leading to demand for high-quality products.

Stringent environmental regulations promote eco-friendly adhesive adoption.

Other Related Reports:



Ceramic Tiles Market - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Flooring Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Floor Coating Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

About us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, marketing/business strategy, analytics, and solutions that offer strategic support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and identifying and achieving high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome transform and advance their businesses with growth.

To find out more, visit www.prophecymarketinsights.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

