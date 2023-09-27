Tim Lamb Group Brokers Sale of Victory Honda of Sandusky To Firelands Auto Group

Columbus, OH, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Victory Honda of Sandusky, previously owned by Victory Automotive Group, to Firelands Auto Group. Firelands Auto Group, operated by Patrick O’Brien, has added Firelands Honda, located at 2301 Hayes Ave., in Sandusky, to their growing group of Ohio based stores.

Lamb who has worked closely with both auto groups over the years, closed the deal on Monday, September 18, 2023. “We have used Tim Lamb on multiple transactions, and we consider him not only a trusted advisor, but an expert in his field,” stated O’Brien. Lamb stated, “The relationship that I have with both Victory Automotive and Firelands Auto provided both groups with reassurance that this would be a fair and smooth transaction.” Lamb continued with, “It’s about finding the right fit for both the buyer and seller and engaging a buyer that shows the ability and urgency to pull all the necessary parties together and swiftly navigate the manufacturer approval process.”

When O’Brien purchased his first store in Norwalk, OH back in 2017 he hoped to encompass a larger footprint of brands with multiple stores throughout Northern Ohio. Now owning five stores, Firelands Auto Group offers customers a broad selection of new and used vehicles at their Firelands Chevrolet Buick Dealership & Collision Center in Norwalk, Firelands Chevrolet of Vermilion, Firelands Toyota, Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and now Firelands Honda in the greater Sandusky area.

By adding more brands, we can make what we own into a true automotive campus, and that’s what I plan to create at Strub Road and U.S. 250 in Sandusky,” stated O’Brien. O’Brien who currently owns Firelands Toyota on Strub Road and Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Cleveland Road will be debuting a new location for Firelands Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the upcoming weeks which will be located adjacent to the Toyota store on the Strub campus. O’Brien plans to invest in the current Honda location and in the near future begin construction of a brand-new Honda facility on the Strub Road campus.

“We were excited to purchase the Honda dealership for multiple reasons; one being that our customers often come in looking for Honda vehicles, another being that Honda is such a huge supporter of jobs and manufacturing needs in Ohio,” stated O’Brien. Honda, who became the first Japanese automaker to produce cars in the US back in 1982, started their journey at a production plant in Marysville Ohio. Honda who has hired more than 15,000 Ohio residents, is now working to transform their Marysville Auto, East Liberty Auto, and Anna Engine plants, all approximately 100 miles from Sandusky, OH into electric plants. “I’m excited to showcase the technical advances and features that Honda is offering, including high quality products and soon-to-be electric vehicles to our customers.”

