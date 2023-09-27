Solid State Drive Market Size is Expected to Reach $178 Billion by 2031, Rising at a Market Growth of 14.3% CAGR During 2023 to 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solid state drive market was estimated to have acquired US$ 40.99 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 14.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 178 billion.
The rise of edge computing, driven by IoT devices and real-time data processing needs, presents a significant opportunity for SSDs. These drives offer low latency, quick data access, and high reliability, making them ideal for edge computing applications in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles.
Beyond consumer-grade SSDs, there is a growing demand for industrial and ruggedized SSDs. These specialized drives are designed to withstand extreme conditions, such as temperature variations, shock, and vibration. Industries like aerospace, military, and manufacturing rely on these SSDs for critical data storage.
With the exponential growth of cloud services and data storage demands, data centers are constantly expanding. Enterprise-class SSDs with enhanced endurance and data protection features are essential in this space. The market offers opportunities for SSD manufacturers to cater to data center requirements for reliability, speed, and scalability.
Quad-level cell (QLC) and penta-level cell (PLC) SSDs are emerging, offering higher storage capacities at more affordable prices. These drives target data-intensive applications like big data analytics, content delivery networks, and video streaming services, creating opportunities in sectors previously constrained by storage costs.
Companies seeking to differentiate themselves are exploring custom SSD solutions. These may include tailored firmware, form factors, and interfaces to meet specific application needs in areas like AI, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles.
As data security concerns continue to grow, SSD manufacturers are focusing on enhancing encryption and secure erase features. Opportunities exist in developing advanced security solutions to address evolving cybersecurity threats.
The gaming industry is driving SSD adoption with faster load times and seamless gameplay experiences. As gaming consoles and PCs continue to evolve, SSDs offer opportunities for gaming-focused drive variants, catering to the demands of enthusiastic gamers.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 40.99 Bn
|Estimated Revenue
|US$ 178 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|14.3%
|Forecast Period
|2021-2031
|No. of Pages
|191 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type of Interface, By Technology, By Storage Capacity, By Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Bitmicro networks Inc., Kinston Technologym., KIOXIA America, Inc. (Toshiba Corporation), Micron, Microsemi, Mushkin Enhanced MFG., Netapp, Samsung, Seagate Technology LLC, SK Hynix Inc, Viking Technology, Western Digital, Transcend Information Inc.
Key Findings of the Market Report
- PCI-Express stands as the dominant segment by type of interface in the solid-state drive market, surpassing SAS and SATA.
- TLC (Triple-Level Cell) technology dominates the solid-state drive market, offering a balance of performance and affordability.
- The dominating segment by application among client, enterprise, automotive, and industrial in the solid-state drive market is enterprise.
Market Trends for Solid State Drives
- The solid-state drive market is witnessing increased demand for SSDs in Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded systems. These applications require compact, energy-efficient storage solutions, spurring innovation in SSD form factors and capacities.
- The healthcare sector is turning to SSDs for high-speed data access in medical imaging and telemedicine applications. The need for quick retrieval of patient records and images is driving the adoption of SSDs, creating a specialized market segment with growth potential.
Market for Solid State Drive: Regional Outlook
- North America, led by the United States, boasts a strong tech-driven SSD market. Rapid adoption of SSDs in consumer electronics and data centers, coupled with robust innovation, defines the region's prominence.
- Asia-Pacific, with manufacturing powerhouses like China, Taiwan, and South Korea, dominates SSD production. The region's burgeoning middle class drives consumer electronics demand, further fueling SSD adoption.
- Europe's SSD market continues to expand, particularly in the enterprise sector, with a focus on data centers. Stringent data protection regulations and a thriving cloud-computing ecosystem stimulate demand.
Global Solid State Drive Market: Key Players
The solid-state drive (SSD) market is intensely competitive, featuring industry leaders vying for market share. Key players compete by offering innovative SSD solutions, enhancing storage capacities, improving data transfer speeds, and ensuring cost-effectiveness. The rapid pace of technological advancements further fuels this dynamic landscape.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global Solid State Drive market:
- ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Bitmicro networks Inc.
- Kinston Technology.
- KIOXIA America Inc. (Toshiba Corporation)
- Micron
- Microsemi
- Mushkin Enhanced MFG.
- Netapp
- Samsung
- Seagate Technology LLC
- SK Hynix Inc.
- Viking Technology
- Western Digital
- Transcend Information Inc.
Key developments in the global Solid State Drive market are:
|Company
|Year
|Key Developments
|ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.
|2023
|Kinston Technology
|2023
Global Solid State Drive Market Segmentation
Type of Interface
- Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)
- SATA
- PCI-Express
Technology
- SLC
- MLC
- TLC
- Others
Storage Capacity
- Under 500 GB
- 500 GB - 1 TB
- 1T B - 2 TB
- Above 2 TB
Application
- Client
- Enterprise
- Automotive and Industrial
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
