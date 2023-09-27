IART Stock News: Shareholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) common stock between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023. Integra develops regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions.



For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Misled Investors Regarding the Remediation of Violations at its Boston Facility

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants assured investors it was making improvements to remediate violations in its Boston Facility as noted by the FDA and touted the progress of its SurgiMend product to be used in implant-based breast reconstruction.

However, Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA. Moreover, the Company was not making progress towards obtaining its premarket approval (PMA) indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the Boston Facility was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify and as a result, the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies.

On April 26, 2023, Integra revealed it had paused production at the Boston Facility and disclosed declining operating margins for the quarter and flat revenue growth projections. On this news, the price of Integra common stock declined by $4.64 per share, or 8%.

Then, on May 23, 2023, the Company announced a “recall” of all products manufactured at the Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023, because the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. The Company also extended the pause on all production at the Boston Facility. As a result, the price of Integra stock declined by an additional $10.24 per share, or 20%.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motion for lead plaintiff by November 13, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.