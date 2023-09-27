EPA and DHA Market is estimated to be US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period- By PMI

Covina, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are omega-3 fatty acids, which are polyunsaturated fats commonly found in certain types of fish and marine organisms. These fatty acids are essential for human health and are considered to be beneficial for various bodily functions.

EPA and DHA Market is poised for continued growth as consumers increasingly recognize the health benefits of these omega-3 fatty acids and seek convenient ways to incorporate them into their diets. The market is likely to see innovation in product formulations, delivery formats, and targeted health solutions to meet the diverse needs of consumers seeking to enhance their overall health and well-being.

Widespread awareness regarding the benefits of EPA and DHA

Widespread awareness of the benefits of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) has surged in recent years, driven by a confluence of factors. Scientific research has consistently underscored the health advantages of these omega-3 fatty acids, including cardiovascular support, cognitive enhancement, and anti-inflammatory properties. Health organizations and professionals have endorsed their consumption, amplifying their importance in public perception.

Marketing and labeling efforts by food and supplement manufacturers have made it easier for consumers to identify products rich in EPA and DHA. Media coverage and health-focused publications continually disseminate information about these essential fatty acids, while consumer education initiatives satisfy the growing thirst for nutritional knowledge. Furthermore, the diversification of products containing EPA and DHA, ranging from dietary supplements to functional foods, has placed these beneficial compounds at the forefront of the health-conscious consumer's choices. Collectively, these factors have propelled widespread awareness of the myriad benefits associated with EPA and DHA, fostering a growing and dynamic market.

Key Reasons for EPA/DHA Market Growth:

Increasing health awareness and demand for natural health solutions.

Aging population driving interest in preventive healthcare.

Strong endorsements from healthcare organizations.

Continuous product innovation for consumer convenience.

Diversification into various industries, expanding market reach.

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, according to a new report by The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED), South Korea, India, and Japan launched greatest number of new omega-3 products in Asia. By examining 318 recently released new items, it assesses the most recent EPA and DHA supplement product trends in Asia.

Key Market Drivers:

Health and wellness awareness.

Increased chronic health conditions.

Sustainable and traceable sources.

Regulatory support.

Alternative sources (e.g., algae-based).

Growth in sports nutrition.

Rising vegan and vegetarian diets.

Emerging markets.

Ongoing research and innovation.

Analyst View:

A growing body of scientific research supports the health benefits of EPA and DHA, particularly in cardiovascular health and brain function. This research is driving consumer interest and adoption. The aging global population is more inclined to use dietary supplements to support heart and cognitive health, which are areas where EPA and DHA are known to be beneficial.

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the EPA and DHA market appears promising. The increasing emphasis on health and wellness, coupled with a growing aging population, is expected to sustain demand for these essential omega-3 fatty acids. With a continued rise in chronic health conditions, EPA and DHA will remain key components in preventive and therapeutic approaches. Sustainable sourcing practices and eco-friendly production methods are likely to gain prominence as consumers become more environmentally conscious.

Innovations in alternative sources like algae-based EPA and DHA will reduce dependency on traditional fish oil, addressing concerns about overfishing and contamination. As research continues to uncover new health benefits, such as mental health and anti-inflammatory properties, the market is poised for diversification into new product categories. Furthermore, the integration of EPA and DHA into personalized nutrition and functional foods is anticipated to expand market reach. Overall, the EPA and DHA market is set to evolve in tandem with changing consumer preferences and scientific discoveries, offering opportunities for growth and product development.

Key Companies in the EPA and DHA Market include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V,

KD Pharma Group,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Corbion N.V.,

Novasep Holding SAS,

Neptune Wellness Solutions,

BASF SE

Clover Corporation Ltd.

Conclusion:

In summary, the EPA and DHA market shows promising growth prospects driven by health-conscious consumers, sustainability initiatives, and ongoing innovations in sourcing and product development.

