EssilorLuxottica: Ray-Ban and Meta launch the next generation of smart glasses

RAY-BAN AND META LAUNCH THE NEXT GENERATION OF SMART GLASSES

The new Ray-Ban I Meta smart glasses features Meta AI, advanced audio and camera capabilities, design customization opportunities, and expanded European distribution

Menlo Park, California, and Charenton-le-Pont, France (September 27, 2023 – 11:00 am PST) – Meta Platforms, Inc. and EssilorLuxottica introduced their next generation of smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, today during the annual Meta Connect event.

The new collection offers the first ever eyewear with live streaming and Meta AI built-in, higher quality camera, and improved audio and microphone systems paired with a redesigned, more intuitive app and charging case.

The livestreaming function allows content creators to broadcast their experiences and POV in real time, hands-free. It opens a new level of authenticity and relatability in the content that’s being created, sharing live from their eyes. The wearer can toggle between the glasses and phone camera to Instagram Live or Facebook Live for up to 30 minutes. The Meta AI offering is exclusive to the U.S. at launch, wearers will be able to use the voice prompt “Hey Meta” to dive deeper into a moment of creativity and control features on the glasses. As a commitment to privacy continues to be at the core of the product, the company has made the privacy LED light bigger and more noticeable.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection has taken a leap forward in audio and camera quality. Its camera goes from 5 MP to an ultrawide 12 MP – which takes high-quality photos and immersive 1080p videos in portrait orientation. The discreet open-ear speakers now have increased bass response and noise suppression, enhancing the overall audio quality. Each pair can be found with five built-in microphones to support seamless switching between music and calls, while still allowing the wearer to hear the ambient sound of their surroundings and stay attuned to the world around them. The listening experience now includes bass response and noise suppression, enhancing the overall audio quality for a more complete audio experience – whether it’s for listening to a favorite album or reliving moments personally created.

“We’re incredibly proud to collaborate with Meta to build this nascent category from the ground up. The new Ray-Ban Meta collection is in a league of its own with features that have never fit inside a pair of glasses before. The world sees you in a pair of your favorite Wayfarer, perhaps with your own prescription and Transitions lenses that go from day to night, but you know you have this powerful universe of tech inside. Meta AI, live streaming, and insanely crisp audio and calling capabilities – all hands-free,” said Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer for EssilorLuxottica. “This is what we imagined when we first decided to enter this space. Truly wearable, life-enhancing technology. And it will only get better.”

The Ray-Ban Meta collection features 21 styles, colors, and lens variations, giving consumers powerful technology without compromising aesthetics or comfort. They are available in Wayfarer and Wayfarer Large, the most recognizable frame and an icon since the 1950’s, along with a new style to Ray-Ban, Headliner, a more inclusive and universal fitting design. Built using the latest optical technology, the high-performance lenses come in a versatile range to match individual style and vision needs. Available in a full suite of prescription, sun, clear, polarized or Transitions, all the lenses offer advanced clarity, comfort, and protection. For even more customization, the company added the ability to “Remix” the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, choosing frame color, lens variety and finish and more to create over 130 color and style combinations, available only on Ray-Ban.com.

Starting at a suggested entry price of $299 (EUR 329, CAD 369, GBP 299, AUD 449) the Ray-Ban Meta collection comes with a classic compact and portable charging case to keep the glasses powered. The collection notably features an improved companion app, Meta View (iOS and Android), offering a seamless way to import content. The enhanced experience allows the wearer to easily share with friends or to any social app on their phone and pair multiple glasses to their phone, managing them in one place.

The Ray-Ban | Meta collection is available for purchase on October 17th at Ray-Ban stores, Ray-Ban.com, Meta.com as well as select EssilorLuxottica retail stores including but not limited to: LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and through the company’s wholesale distribution network in the US, UK, Italy, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

PRE-ORDER TODAY HERE - https://www.ray-ban.com/usa/discover-ray-ban-meta-smart-glasses/clp

