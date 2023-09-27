Mark Belter, North Ridgeville Entrepreneur, Launches Scholarship Supporting Student Athletes in Reaching New Heights

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes is once again providing $1,000 in financial assistance to a deserving high school senior who excels both academically and athletically. Applications are now open for the 2024 scholarship, which will be awarded in February to help cover educational expenses for a college-bound student athlete.



The Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes was first established in 2021 by successful entrepreneur and prominent community leader Mark Belter as a way to recognize the immense dedication and effort it takes for students to balance excellence in both academics and athletics. With over 25 years of experience building and leading businesses in fields ranging from real estate to finance, Mark has cultivated an extensive background in the professional world while also developing a passion for guiding today's youth to reach their full potential. As a hands-on father of three athletic sons, Mark has gained first-hand understanding of the importance of family support systems and wants to help responsible, hardworking students achieve their educational dreams. Having benefited from sports participation himself, Mark is a firm believer in the many invaluable lessons team athletics can teach young people about leadership, teamwork, time management and overcoming adversity. This renewable annual scholarship fund stands as an embodiment of Mark's deep commitment to furthering educational access, helping deserving student athletes overcome financial hurdles, and providing meaningful opportunities for advancement to talented youth who are willing to work hard both on the field and in the classroom.

"The lessons learned through participating in sports - teamwork, discipline, work ethic - help shape student athletes into strong leaders and community members," said Mark Belter. "I'm proud to support young adults who strive for excellence on and off the field as they pursue higher education."

To be eligible for the $1,000 Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes, applicants must:

Be a graduating high school senior planning to attend a college or university in the United States

Have a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale

Have participated in at least one varsity-level sport during high school

Demonstrate leadership skills on and off the field

Submit a 500-1,000 word essay on the importance of teamwork and how being a student athlete has prepared them for future challenges

Provide two letters of recommendation, including one from a coach

Complete the online application and provide all required documents by January 15, 2024



The Mark Belter Scholarship winner will be selected based on their eligibility, essay response, demonstration of financial need, and dedication to school and sports. We encourage all qualifying student athletes who embody team spirit, leadership, and academic commitment to apply.

The deadline to apply for the 2024 scholarship is January 15, 2024. The winner will be announced in February and awarded $1,000 towards their college tuition and expenses.

For complete details on eligibility and the application process, visit markbelterscholarship.com. Questions can be directed to info@markbelterscholarship.com.

About Mark Belter Scholarship for Student Athletes

The Mark Belter Scholarship invests in the future of driven young adults by easing the financial burden of college. The annual scholarship honors Mark Belter's entrepreneurial spirit and belief in supporting education. As a champion for advancement, Mark created this scholarship to empower student athletes to turn teamwork into life success.