Toll Brothers Opens The Grove at Dominion Hills in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of The Grove at Dominion Hills, a brand-new community in Arlington, Virginia. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model home located at 848 North Madison Street in Arlington.



Situated in the heart of Arlington, The Grove at Dominion Hills is a boutique community of just 40 new luxury single-family homes priced from $1.9 million. Toll Brothers offers modern floor plans with two-car garages, open-concept kitchens and great rooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and backyard space. Home buyers will be able to choose from home designs ranging from 3,470 to 5,834+ square feet, each built with the Toll Brothers’ commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship.





“We’re excited to provide home buyers with the rare opportunity to purchase a new construction luxury home in the highly sought-after area of Arlington,” said Eric Anderson, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Virginia. “With well-designed homes in a central location close to everything the D.C. Metro area has to offer, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most desirable neighborhoods.”

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year or in early 2024.

“We invite homebuyers to tour our new Woodward Contemporary model home, which showcases the incredible architectural design and luxurious features that define the homes in this community,” added Anderson.





Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment. Nearby recreational destinations include Ballston Quarter, Upton Hill Regional Park, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as well as sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend schools in the Arlington County School District.

The community is centrally located in Arlington with convenient access to East Falls Church Metro station, Interstates 66 and 495, US Route 50, US Route 7, and Interstate Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, offering homeowners convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the area include Union Park at McLean, Arden, and Mt. Prospect.

For more information on The Grove at Dominion Hills and Toll Brothers communities in the Washington, D.C. metro area, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/Virginia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f1577c5-22c3-426f-ac34-03852c38cc8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c30d72cc-a09f-4dff-ab9f-3e1a355c96d9

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)