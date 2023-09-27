ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES ANNOUNCES NEW 2024/2025 POLAR EXPEDITIONS TO ANTARCTICA

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, announces new Polar Expeditions by Atlas™ to Antarctica, setting sail from November 2024 to March 2025 are now open for reservations. Travelers seeking extraordinary polar expeditions can now embark on 48 remarkable expeditions aboard three luxurious yachts: World Voyager™, World Navigator®, and World Traveller™.

Guests can choose from 5- to 18-night polar expeditions, with most sailing roundtrips from Ushuaia, Argentina, complemented with Fly the Drake expeditions departing or ending in Punta Arenas, Chile. All voyages include a pre-cruise hotel night stay in Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas and private roundtrip charter air flights. These expeditions promise a multitude of captivating landings, offering adventurers the opportunity to step foot on remote shores and Zodiac safaris that unveil the pristine wonders of the Antarctic wilderness, all expertly guided by Atlas Ocean Voyages' seasoned expedition team of field experts, passionate guides, and knowledgeable naturalists.

The Antarctica season is bookended by a selection of Cultural Expeditions by Atlas™ in spring 2024 or fall 2025. Exciting new destinations, including Isla de los Estados, Argentina, and the charming coastal town of São Francisco do Sul, Brazil, are new Cultural Expedition ports. The South Orkney Islands and the rugged beauty of New Island in the Falkland Islands are newly featured on our Polar Expeditions, offering guests unparalleled opportunities for exploration and discovery.

“Expedition cruising continues to be top-of-mind for today’s adventurous traveler, and with three luxurious yachts, Atlas Ocean Voyages provides a comprehensive array of offerings to explore the commitment to delivering Antarctica,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages’ President and CEO, James Rodriguez. “With a range of enticing itineraries, the season offers adventurers the opportunity to explore the pristine beauty of the Antarctic Peninsula and surrounding areas.”

Highlights of the 2024/2025 Antarctica Season:

The most popular “Antarctic Discovery” expeditions sail a 9-night roundtrip from Ushuaia and include up to five immersive days at the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will enjoy multiple Captain’s Choice landings and Zodiac safari experiences when weather and safety conditions allow. Departures are available on October 30, November 13, 19, December 20, 28, 2024, and January 5, 6, 15, February 3, 4, 13, 14, and March 5, 11, or 22, 2025.

The “Crossing the Antarctic Circle” expeditions sail 11 nights roundtrip from Ushuaia and feature up to seven days at the Antarctic Peninsula, including multiple Captain’s Choice landings and Zodiac safari experiences. Departures are available on November 8, 23, December 9, 29, 2024, and January 9, 20, 24, 31, February 22, or March 14, 2025.

For a more immersive experience of the Seventh Continent without crossing the Drake Passage, guests can choose from two 5-night Drake Express Expeditions sailing roundtrip from King George Island (departing on November 27 or December 2, 2024). An additional 7-night Drake Fly & Sail Expedition departs from Ushuaia on November 20, 2024. It ends in King George Island, so that explorers can still experience sailing the Drake Passage one way and then enjoy a private charter air flight back to Punta Arenas. Drake Express and Drake Fly & Sail Expeditions concluding in Punta Arenas include a post-cruise hotel night stay.

A new 18-night “Grand Antarctica & Beyond” Expedition showcases calls to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Falklands, and the South Orkney Islands. Departing on January 16, 2025, from Ushuaia, it offers our most extensive exploration of the region.

Additional Polar Expeditions by Atlas™ include a 13-night “Wild Falklands & Chilean Fjords” journey departing November 7, 2024, from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, and a 14-night Ushuaia to Rio de Janeiro expedition departing March 25, 2025, through the Falklands, Uruguay, and coastal Brazil.

A selection of Cultural Expeditions by Atlas™ expeditions in South America and across the Atlantic Ocean are also available in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. Featured expeditions include a 10-night Brazilian Allure voyage departing October 28, 2024, from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires, or a 14-night “Atlantic Adventurer” sailing on April 8, 2025, from Rio de Janeiro via the Cape Verde Islands, ending in Las Palmas, Canary Islands.

The 2024/2025 Antarctica Season promises unmatched polar adventures, allowing guests to witness the awe-inspiring landscapes and wildlife of the Antarctic region while enjoying the luxury and expertise that Atlas Ocean Voyages is renowned for.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit AtlasOceanVoyages.com. You can also follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.

Imagery can be downloaded here.

Attachments