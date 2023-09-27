[Latest] Global Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Size/Share Worth USD 5,938.5 Billion by 2032 at a 34.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Treatment Type (On-demand, Cure, Prophylaxis), By Therapy (Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors, Lentiviral vectors, Retroviral vectors), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 223.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 794.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5,938.5 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 34.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Advancements in Gene Therapy Technology: Continuous innovations in Gene Therapy techniques and vectors, such as adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors, are expanding treatment possibilities and enhancing the efficacy and safety of hemophilia B Gene Therapy.

Increasing Patient Awareness: Growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about Gene Therapy options for hemophilia B is driving demand, as patients seek more effective and sustainable treatments.

Clinical Success: Positive results from clinical trials, including long-lasting improvements in clotting factor production, are building confidence in Gene Therapy as a viable treatment option.

Regulatory Approvals: Regulatory approvals of Gene Therapy products for hemophilia B are bolstering market growth by providing patients with access to innovative treatments.

Investment and Funding: Significant investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and governmental organizations are accelerating research and development efforts, leading to a more robust pipeline of Gene Therapy products.

Patient-Centric Approach: Tailoring Gene Therapy to individual patient needs and genetic profiles is a growing trend, enhancing treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Global Expansion: Expanding access to Gene Therapy in regions with previously limited availability is opening up new markets and opportunities for growth.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations are fostering research, development, and the sharing of knowledge and resources.

Improvements in Manufacturing: Advances in Gene Therapy manufacturing processes are reducing costs and improving scalability, making treatments more accessible.

Healthcare Reimbursement: Increasing responsiveness among healthcare systems and insurers to cover Gene Therapy is augmenting patient accessibility to these innovative therapies.

Emerging Technological Paradigms: Developments in gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, are presenting new prospects to enhance the precision and efficiency of Gene Therapy.

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

BioMarin’s Collaboration with DiNAQOR: BioMarin Pharmaceutical collaborated with DiNAQOR AG to develop gene therapies for rare diseases, including hemophilia. This partnership combines BioMarin’s experience in Gene Therapy with DiNAQOR’s expertise in next-generation Gene Therapy delivery.

Novo Nordisk’s Acquisition of Emisphere Technologies: Novo Nordisk acquired Emisphere Technologies to bolster its oral drug delivery capabilities. While not directly related to Gene Therapy, such acquisitions can have implications for drug delivery methods used in the hemophilia B Gene Therapy market.

CSL Behring’s Partnership with SAB Biotherapeutics: CSL Behring partnered with SAB Biotherapeutics to develop and commercialize novel therapies for rare diseases, including hemophilia. This collaboration aims to leverage SAB Biotherapeutics’ platform for producing fully human antibodies.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 794.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 5,938.5 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 223.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 34.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Treatment Type, Therapy, Distribution Channel and Region

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market .

Clinical Trial Disruptions: Many ongoing clinical trials for Gene Therapy, including those for hemophilia B, experienced disruptions due to lockdowns, supply chain issues, and reduced patient access to healthcare facilities. This led to delays in data collection and regulatory approvals.

Supply Chain Challenges: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, potentially affecting the production and distribution of Gene Therapy products, including viral vectors used in hemophilia B treatments.

Delayed Patient Access: Travel restrictions and safety concerns limited patient access to healthcare facilities, potentially delaying the diagnosis and initiation of treatment for hemophilia B patients.

Increased Emphasis on Remote Care: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring, which could improve the management of hemophilia B patients and enhance treatment adherence.

Research and Development Continuity: Despite challenges, the urgency of the pandemic underscored the importance of Gene Therapy research and development. Some Gene Therapy companies redirected resources to COVID-19-related efforts, but many continued their work on hemophilia B treatments.

Impact on Healthcare Systems: The strain on healthcare systems and resources during the pandemic may have influenced decisions regarding the allocation of resources and priorities for non-COVID-19-related conditions, potentially affecting access to Gene Therapy.

Heightened Focus on Healthcare Innovation: The pandemic highlighted the need for innovative treatments, including Gene Therapy, to address rare and challenging medical conditions. This could lead to increased investment and support for Gene Therapy research and development.

In conclusion, while the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges to the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy market, it also underscored the importance of continued research and innovation in the field of rare disease treatments. The long-term impact of the pandemic on patient access, clinical trial progress, and market dynamics will continue to evolve as the situation normalizes.

List of the prominent players in the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market:

Spark Therapeutics (now a subsidiary of Roche)

uniQure N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Dimension Therapeutics (Acquired by Ultragenyx)

Others

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Treatment Type (On-demand, Cure, Prophylaxis), By Therapy (Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors, Lentiviral vectors, Retroviral vectors), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market – Regional Analysis

The Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In the hemophilia B Gene Therapy market , North America is a prominent region characterized by extensive research, robust regulatory frameworks, and substantial investments. A notable trend is the growing number of clinical trials and approvals, reflecting the region’s leadership in advancing gene therapies.

Europe: In Europe’s hemophilia B Gene Therapy market, stringent regulatory scrutiny ensures product safety. A trend is the emergence of partnerships between biotech companies and academic institutions, accelerating research and development efforts. Additionally, expanded access programs are improving patient availability to gene therapies.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region witnesses a rising interest in hemophilia B Gene Therapy. A trend is increased clinical trial activity and collaborations with local healthcare providers, aiming to cater to the vast patient population. Regulatory advancements are also facilitating market growth in the region.

LAMEA: LAMEA is an emerging market for hemophilia B Gene Therapy. A notable trend is a growing focus on affordability and access through partnerships and technology transfer agreements. Regulatory harmonization efforts are streamlining approvals and market entry in these diverse regions.

The Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment Type

On-demand

Cure

Prophylaxis

By Therapy

Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors

Lentiviral vectors

Retroviral vectors

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Industry?

