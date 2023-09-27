23andMe Announces Poster Presentations on 23ME-00610, an Investigational Antibody Targeting CD200R1, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company, today announced two poster presentations on 23ME-00610, an investigational antibody targeting CD200R1, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, taking place November 1-5, 2023.



The presentations will include updated safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of 23ME-00610 in patients with advanced solid malignancies. The Company will also present data on the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and safety data supporting the Phase 1 and Phase 2 dose selection for the 23ME-00610 study.

Title: First-in-Class anti-CD200R1 Antibody 23ME-00610 in Patients with Advanced

Solid Malignancies: Updated Phase 1 Results

Session: Annual Meeting Regular Poster Abstract Presenter

Abstract/Poster Number: 619

Location: Posters are presented in Exhibit Halls A and B1 (poster will also be available to view under the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.23andme.com ).

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023; Poster Hall Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. PT

Title: Phase 1/2a Dose Selection of 23ME-00610, a First-in-Class anti-CD200R1 Antibody, in

Patients with Advanced Solid Malignancies

Session: Annual Meeting Regular Poster Abstract Presenter

Abstract/Poster Number: 609

Location: Posters are presented in Exhibit Halls A and B1 (poster will also be available to view under the investors section of the Company’s website at investors.23andme.com ).

Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023; Poster Hall Hours: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. PT

About 23ME-00610

23ME-00610 is a high-affinity, fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is designed to bind to CD200R1 and prevent the interaction of CD200R1 with CD200. The CD200–CD200R1 axis is an immunological checkpoint that plays a pivotal role in maintenance of immune tolerance. CD200R1 is an inhibitory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells while CD200, the ligand for CD200R1, is highly expressed on certain tumors. In preclinical studies, binding of tumor-associated CD200 to CD200R1 leads to immune suppression and decreased immune cell killing of cancer cells. Preclinical data indicate that this mechanism has the potential to restore the ability for both T-cells and myeloid cells to kill cancer cells. Clinical trials registry (clinicaltrials.gov): NCT05199272.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and biopharmaceutical company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.23andMe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding 23andMe’s products, strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, potential future collaborations, therapeutics development, product development and launches, the successful commercialization and market acceptance of new products and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," “predicts,” "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, 23andMe undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, developments, or otherwise.