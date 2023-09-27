Praxis Precision Medicines To Host Hybrid R&D Day on Monday, October 2, 2023

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will host a R&D Day on Monday, October 2, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, virtually and in person in New York City.



During the event, Praxis’ management team will review progress from its pipeline programs, including the anticipated initiation of the Phase 3 program for ulixacaltamide in essential tremor and advances in its clinical epilepsy assets.

Praxis’ management team will be joined by key opinion leaders in Movement Disorders and Epilepsy, including Alberto J. Espay, M.D., MSc, FAAN, FANA, Professor and Endowed Chair of the James J. and Joan A. Gardner Center for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders at the University of Cincinnati, and Jacqueline French, M.D., Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and President, Director and Founder of the Epilepsy Study Consortium.

To register for the event and view speaker profiles, please visit our R&D Day webpage here. The event can also be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the event will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.