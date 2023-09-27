eFuels coming to Rennsport Reunion 7

Monterey, California, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) announced today that eFuels will be used in both road and race cars at Rennsport Reunion 7 when it kicks off September 28 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. This significant milestone marks the first time synthetic fuel is used in Porsche vehicles at a large-scale event in the United States, as eFuels will power various Porsche demo lap vehicles appearing on the track and Cayenne media shuttles transporting media guests to and from local hotels, as well as prototype 356 number one.

“For 75 years, Porsche has been known for its pioneering spirit and strong innovation drive while staying true to its heritage,” said Barbara Frenkel, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG. “eFuels can make a contribution to climate protection and complement our electromobility in a meaningful way.”

“We are thrilled to demonstrate the power and possibility of eFuels at Rennsport,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and COO of PCNA. “As the largest gathering of Porsche fans in the world, this is the perfect place to demonstrate the potential of eFuels in combustion engines, both in our sports cars for the street and our race cars for the track.”

eFuels are made from water and carbon dioxide using renewable energy and can power combustion engines enabling a mostly net CO2 neutral use of combustion engines, since the CO2 captured during the production process of eFuels roughly equals the CO2 emitted during the usage of the car. Porsche has invested in eFuels as part of its ‘double e-path’ to power sports cars past, present, and future: E-mobility and eFuels. To that end, Porsche and other international partners entered into a collaboration with HIF and Porsche, HIF opened the ‘Haru Oni’ pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile, which began producing synthetic fuel in late 2022.

Rennsport Reunion 7 will be held September 28-October 1. For more information about Rennsport and to obtain tickets, click here.

