Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the 2023 third-quarter distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust.



Date Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A Unlisted $ 0.1190 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F Unlisted $ 0.1230 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class U Unlisted US$ 0.1570 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class A1, Series 2 Unlisted $ 0.1380 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023 Purpose Specialty Lending Trust – Class F, Series 3 Unlisted $ 0.1425 09/28/2023 09/29/2023 10/23/2023



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $16 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

