[Latest] Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Size Envisioned at USD 2588.23 Million by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 10.62% | Rising Investments by Pharmaceutical Giants

Newark, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is expected to grow from 1043.52 million in 2021 to USD 2588.23 million, at a CAGR of 10.62% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics is constantly evolving to cope with the rise in blood cancer cases. The number of people with acute myeloid leukemia has increased in the recent decade. Further, people are more prone to bone marrow cancer as they grow older. Its prevalence has increased rapidly among women and men aged from 75 to 84. Cases of acute myeloid leukemia are rising even in infants; almost one-sixth of children with leukemia are diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The evolving demographics and living standards have led to the adoption of unhealthy habits. Thus, increasing the preference for advanced therapeutics for early diagnosis and treatment for acute myeloid leukemia is providing a lucrative opportunity for market growth. Patients are more inclined to use such therapeutics to increase their chances of survival. The constant technological evolution of therapeutics has led to a shorter turnaround time and increased chances of recovery.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market Size by Disease Type (Myelomonocytic, Myeloblastic, and Promyelocytic), Treatment Type [Radiation Therapy, Stem Cell Transplant, Targeted Therapy, and Chemotherapy (Anti-metabolites, Hormonal Therapy, Cytarabine, Alkylating Agents, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Anthracycline Drugs, and Others)], Regimen (VCD Regimen, DC Regimen, and AVD Regimen), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centres, Clinics and Others), Objectives, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030



Key Insights of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market



The myelomonocytic segment was valued at USD 405.30 million in 2021.



The disease-type segment is divided into myelomonocytic, myeloblastic, and promyelocytic. The myelomonocytic segment was valued at USD 405.30 million in 2021. Myelomonocytic is a complex condition with heterogeneous symptoms of myelodysplastic and myeloproliferative. Patients diagnosed with myelomonocytic have dysplastic cells present in their bone marrow.



The chemotherapy segment was valued at USD 445.26 million in 2021.



The treatment type segment is divided into radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy further includes anti-metabolites, hormonal therapy, cytarabine, alkylating agents, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, anthracycline drugs, and others. The chemotherapy segment was valued at USD 445.26 million in 2021. Chemotherapy is one the most effective drug treatment that utilizes powerful chemicals, which are used to kill cancerous cells in the patient's body. Cytarabine is approved by FDA and is advised to be administered in injection form.

The VCD regimen segment was valued at USD 395.49 million in 2021.



The regimen segment is divided into VCD regimen, DC regimen, and AVD regimen. The VCD regimen segment was valued at USD 395.49 million in 2021. VCD regimens are used for treating myelomonocytic and myeloblastic. It is administered in the injectable form under the advice of doctors and health professionals. The favorable toxicity profile of VCD makes it suitable to be used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.



The hospital segment was valued at USD 483.35 million in 2021.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, clinics, and others. The hospital segment was valued at USD 483.35 million in 2021. The demand for acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics in hospitals is increasing due to the rising demand from the patient population. Hospitals generally have more resources than other end-users, attracting a patient base. Hospital professionals provide full-time treatment care to patients diagnosed with leukemia.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market, with a market share of 39.19% in 2021. The region’s acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutic has intense research and development, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions of players engaged in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutic. The local population of North America is experiencing a higher prevalence of many types of leukemia. The United States accounted for the largest country-level share in 2021. Formulating favorable reimbursement strategies and demographic trends has led to awareness among the patient population in North American countries. Every year, North American countries deploy considerable funds to research and develop acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics. As a result of these advancements and a stronger focus on healthcare technology, the market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics in the region has grown many folds recently.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market include Cephalon Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Danaher Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Genzyme Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Ambit Biosciences Corporation among others.



About the report:



The global Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) therapeutics market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



