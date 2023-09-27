Global Construction and Demolition Waste Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 6.1% CAGR and USD 55.54 Billion Projection by 2030

Newark, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction and demolition waste market is expected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2021 to USD 55.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The worldwide market is primarily driven by rising building activity and administrations' tendency toward environmentalism in various places worldwide. Market growth for sustainable or recycled building supplies for corporate development projects will propel the construction and demolition waste industry even further.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Construction and Demolition Waste Market Size by Material (Soil, Sand, Concrete, Bricks & Masonry, Metal, Wood), By Source (Demolition, Renovation, and Construction), By Service (Disposal and Collection), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030



In 2021, concrete construction and demolition waste dominated the market with a market share of 23%.



The material segment is divided into soil, sand, concrete and gravel, bricks & masonry, metal, and wood. In 2021, concrete construction and demolition waste dominated the market with a market share of 23% and market revenue of 7.4 billion. The growing use of recycled and recovered concrete and stone to use at new building and restoration projects increases the concrete and gravel segment's supremacy.

In 2021, the demolition source of construction and demolition waste dominated the market with a market share of 36.3%.



The source segment is divided into demolition, renovation, and construction. In 2021, the demolition source of construction and demolition waste dominated the market with a market share of 36.3% and a market revenue of 11.8 billion. The rising rate of urbanization in emerging countries, as well as the growth of commercial areas in many high-tech towns, is boosting the trend of deconstruction of historic structures across the world.



The disposal service segment accounted for the largest market share for construction and demolition waste, with 55.4% in 2021.



The service segment is divided into disposal and collection. The disposal service segment accounted for the largest market share for construction and demolition waste with 55.4% and a market revenue of 18.06 billion in 2021.



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global construction and demolition waste market, with 12.53 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is the largest construction and demolition waste market, with China seeming to be the most important rising market. Demand from economies like China, Japan, and India drives the APAC building and demolition waste market. The market for construction and demolition waste in APAC is predicted to grow over the next five years due to several existing and planned building and deconstruction activities in Asian nations.



Competitive Analysis:



The market's major players include Clean Harbors, Inc., Republic Services, FCC Environment, Inc., Veolia Environment, Waste Management Inc., Kaiseki Co., Ltd, Renewi plc, Waste Connection, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., among others.



About the report:



The global Construction and Demolition Waste market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



