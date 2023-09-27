Two Lands LLC and TCG World Metaverse Announce the World’s Greatest Treasure Hunt!

Two Lands : Unlock an Adventure with the World's Greatest Digital Treasure Hunt



NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over Taylor Swift, cryptic clues and hidden treasures are no longer just for pop stars. Two Lands, one of the most eagerly anticipated cryptocurrency projects of 2023, is set to revolutionize the world of blockchain and crypto with an extraordinary mission. Co-founded by Connecticut natives Jared Vergilis and Zach Ozyck, Two Lands is on a quest to fund groundbreaking archaeological expeditions and research on a global scale. But that's not all – prepare yourselves for the grandest digital treasure hunt ever, premiering this fall!

In a storyline worthy of a Dan Brown novel, Two Lands is gearing up to unveil a 24-line cryptic riddle that, when deciphered, will unveil the key to unlocking a custom cryptex . Crafted by the ingenious, master artisan Justin Nevins, the original inventor of the custom security box, this cryptex will house a digital cryptocurrency wallet address and its seed phrase, granting access to a treasure valued at 1% of Two Lands' total token supply. At launch, this treasure will dazzle with an initial value of $50,000, set to rise in tandem with the project's market cap.

But the excitement doesn't end there. The first promotional media for this extraordinary treasure hunt will debut as a teaser in the opening trailer sequences, at select theaters across the United States during a two-week engagement accompanying Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" movie, set to launch on October 13th. Two Lands is prepared to elevate treasure hunting to new heights by fusing the thrill of discovery with the world of cryptocurrency in an unprecedented way.

This endeavor has been over a year in the making, and Two Lands, in collaboration with Justin Nevins, has spared no effort in their pursuit of perfection. The custom cryptex itself is a masterpiece, crafted from imported marble sourced from the quarries of Carrara, Tuscany, the very same quarries that gave life to Michelangelo's iconic Statue of David. It even features sampled handwriting from none other than Leonardo da Vinci, making it a true work of art. Nevins himself has remarked, "Even the display stand is fashioned from Bolivian Rosewood, paying homage to the great archaeological sites of South America…Two Lands wanted the vessel for their treasure to be a treasure in and of itself."

Two Lands is taking the treasure hunt to new dimensions by scattering clues throughout their ecosystem like hidden gems, promising an immersive experience for treasure hunters of all kinds. From the imminent release of their game, "Pyramid Scheme," on the App Store in the coming weeks to concealed hints tucked away within the expansive virtual reality created by their partner, TCG World Metaverse, renowned for its own slew of mind-bending immersive experiences, Two Lands is forging a hunt aimed at igniting the spirit of exploration while redefining our connection with history.

No strangers to the world of entertainment, Two Lands is simultaneously breaking new ground with the release of the pilot episode of their docuseries, "Two Lands, A Crypto Startup." This series offers a never-before-seen glimpse behind the scenes of their project and is the first of its kind in the blockchain industry. Look out for it on multiple streaming platforms in the coming months.

About Two Lands: Two Lands is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project dedicated to funding archaeological expeditions and research worldwide. With a mission to combine the worlds of blockchain and archaeology, Two Lands is set to make history with its innovative approach to preserving and uncovering the past.

About TCG World Metaverse:

TCG World Metaverse is a leading Metaverse platform that offers immersive experiences in various domains, including gaming, education, and entertainment. With a focus on innovation and technological advancement, TCG World Metaverse seeks to redefine the way we interact with digital content.