[Latest Market Study] Analysis on Australia Nail Salon Market, Trends, Market Value, Segment Market Share, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Nail Salon Market was valued at US$ 135 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on personal appearance and grooming. People are increasingly concerned with their total look, which includes their nails. To meet this need, nail salons offer a convenient and specialized service.

The internet, particularly the huge information available online, is a useful tool for discovering fresh and captivating nail designs. Millennials are frequent users of social media platforms such as Instagram, where they share their experiences, including manicure treatments and designs. This has generated a trend-driven culture around nail art and enhanced the appeal of nail salons.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Nail Salon market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including service, age group, end user and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia Nail Salon market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Nail Salon market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Nail Salon Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of service, in 2022, the manicure service segment dominated the market, accounting for over 32% of the total. Manicures are frequently thought of as a form of self-care and relaxation.

On the basis of end user, women dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost 69% of the total. Women's trips to nail salons extend beyond the provision of nail services to include a complete experience focused on relaxation and self-care.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 135 million Market Size Forecast US$ 256 million Growth Rate 8.3% Key Market Drivers Rising beauty consciousness

Rising expenditure on beauty and cosmetic products

Strict professionalism

Rising disposable income Companies Profiled Nails, Inc.

Swarovski

Cirque Colors

Michien Pty Ltd (missy lui)

Wella International Operations Switzerland S.à.r.l.

L’ORÉAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Kester Black Australia

Zoya Nail Polish Australia

Sienna Byron Bay Pty. Ltd.

Femme Fatale Cosmetics Pty Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia nail salon market include,

In June 2022, In Manhattan, John Barrett collaborated with the premium condo complex 53 West 53. The collaboration intends to create easy access and prioritised it for the occupants of the building for a complete wellness centre via pre-appointments.

In December 2021, MiniLuxe, a Boston-based nail salon business, completed the largest Capital Pool Company (CPC) offering in TSX history, exhibiting the market's confidence in its commitment to healthy workplace conditions and providing great service at a premium.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia nail salon market growth include Nails, Inc., Swarovski, Cirque Colors, Michien Pty Ltd (missy lui), Wella International Operations Switzerland S.à.r.l., L’ORÉAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, Kester Black Australia, Zoya Nail Polish Australia, Sienna Byron Bay Pty. Ltd., and Femme Fatale Cosmetics Pty Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia nail salon market based on service, age group, end user and region

Australia Nail Salon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Service Manicure Pedicure Fiberglass & Silk Wraps UV Gel Overlays and Extensions Acrylic Overlays and Extensions

Australia Nail Salon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Age Group Below 18 19 to 40 41 to 60 Above 60

Australia Nail Salon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Men Women

Australia Nail Salon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Nail Salon Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Nail Salon Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia nail salon market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia nail salon market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia nail salon market?

What are the key trends in the Australia nail salon market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia nail salon market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia nail salon market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia nail salon market?

