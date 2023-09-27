NOVONIX to Host Investor Webcast for Business Update

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced it will host a webcast on Thursday, October 5th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. AEDT to provide a business update and discuss recent operational milestones.



During the webcast, NOVONIX CEO, Dr. Chris Burns will provide an in-depth technical review and an update across the business including Battery Technology Solutions, Anode Materials and Cathode Materials. More specifically, this event will cover recent milestones and provide an update on the Company’s progress in growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations in North America.

Participants can register for the business update on the NOVONIX investor relations website. To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Event Details

Date/Time: For Australia - Thursday, October 5 th , 2023 at 8:30 a.m. AEDT For North America - Wednesday, October 4 th , 2023 at 5:30 p.m. EDT

Live Webcast Link

Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions to ir@novonixgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on NOVONIX’s investor relations website following the event.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX is a leading battery technology company revolutionizing the global lithium-ion battery industry with innovative, sustainable technologies, high-performance materials, and more efficient production methods. The company manufactures industry-leading battery cell testing equipment, is growing its high-performance synthetic graphite anode material manufacturing operations, and has developed an all-dry, zero-waste cathode synthesis process. Through advanced R&D capabilities, proprietary technology, and strategic partnerships, NOVONIX has gained a prominent position in the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry and is powering a cleaner energy future. To learn more, visit us at www.novonixgroup.com or on LinkedIn and X.