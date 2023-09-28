Food Safety Testing Market Size To Reach USD 44.9 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 8.3%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Food Safety Testing Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Method (Chemical Methods, Microbiological Methods, Biological Methods, Macro Analytical Methods, Laboratory Quality Management Manuals), By Food Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The food safety testing market size was valued at USD 20.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 44.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.3%. The global food safety testing market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities. The prevalence of foodborne illnesses has been on the rise, which has led to a heightened consciousness of food safety among consumers. Strict food safety regulations have been implemented to ensure good health. Additionally, consumers' demand for packaged and convenient food items has increased. As technology advances, there is a substantial growth potential for providers of food safety testing, which will further enhance the food safety testing market. Maintaining the quality and safety of the food consumed is imperative, and the food safety testing market plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

The importance of this particular industry cannot be overstated, as its primary role is to ensure the general public's safety by detecting and eliminating hazardous pollutants, foodborne toxins, and viruses. With the increasing number of reported cases of food contamination and resultant illnesses, it has become a matter of great concern for the public, especially when fatalities and hospitalizations are involved.

Awareness of the potential dangers of consuming contaminated or spoiled food is crucial, as it can lead to a foodborne illness. Various microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, and other pollutants like mycotoxins, heavy metals, and chemicals can cause this. To combat this growing concern, there has been a rise in demand for food testing kits, machinery, and systems to prevent the occurrence of foodborne diseases.

The global food safety testing market is experiencing a surge in growth due to various factors. The demand for nutritious and wholesome food additives has increased, as has awareness of their health benefits. Food safety concerns, as are the aging population and healthcare costs, are also rising. Additionally, shifting lifestyle habits and the accessibility of various food safety testing techniques contribute to the market's expansion.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Food Safety Testing Market Market Size in 2022 USD 20.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 44.9 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 8.3% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, market estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Method Chemical methods, microbiological methods, biological methods, macro analytical methods, laboratory quality management manuals By Food type Meat, seafood and poultry, cereals and pulses, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and processed food By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Neogen Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Waters, 3M, Aanika Biosciences, Clear Labs, Hygiena, and Primus Labs

Segmentation Overview:

The food safety testing market has been segmented based on method, food type, and region.

Chemical methods are commonly used for food safety testing, including high-performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, gc-tandem, and mass spectrometers. These methods help determine intentional residues used for pest and disease protection and unintentional contaminants that may enter the food supply chain, such as mycotoxins, heavy metals, or persistent organic pollutants.

The market share for meat, seafood, and egg testing is significant. Close to 89% of the American population consumes meat daily, which is a staggering number that requires careful regulation. It is worth noting that meat and poultry are amongst the most heavily regulated food segments in the United States, and an anticipated increase in demand will lead to more rigorous testing procedures.

Europe dominates the food safety testing market with 8 out of 10 top countries. Finland leads with 85.3% safety and security levels, followed by Ireland at 83.8% and the Netherlands at 79.9%. The European Food Safety Authority prohibits using additives such as pesticides and hormones to increase shelf life. Additionally, European Authorities prevent harm by banning products with harmful contents.

Key Developments in the Food Safety Testing Market:

Clear Labs has recently introduced a ground-breaking system called Clear Dx™ Microbial Surveillance WGS. This fully automated system for whole genome sequencing is designed to efficiently and quickly identify bacterial and fungal isolates. It is expected to set a new industry standard.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has formed a Research Collaboration Agreement with the National Cancer Centre Singapore to expedite the research on Asian-prevalent cancers. As part of this partnership, they will provide an Agilent Magnis Next-Generation Sequencing Preparation System to delve into the specifics of Asian cancer cohorts.

Food Safety Testing Market Report Highlights:

Food safety is crucial as foodborne illnesses are on the rise. Regulations have been implemented, and demand for safe, convenient food is high. Providers of food safety testing have growth potential. They are crucial in detecting and eliminating pollutants, toxins, and viruses. Awareness of the dangers of consuming contaminated food is essential. The global food safety testing market is expanding due to demand for nutritious food, aging populations, healthcare costs, lifestyle habits, and accessibility of testing techniques.

Chemical methods like HPLC, GC, and mass spectrometry are used to test food safety. They detect intentional and unintentional contaminants, including mycotoxins, heavy metals, and persistent organic pollutants. Meat, seafood, and egg testing are vital, with 89% of Americans consuming meat daily. These foods are heavily regulated; stricter testing is expected due to increased demand.

Europe leads food safety testing with 8 of the top 10 countries—Finland, Ireland, and the Netherlands ranking highest. The European Food Safety Authority bans harmful additives and products to protect consumers.

Major players in the Food Safety Testing market research report and analysis include Mettler Toledo, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Neogen Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Waters, 3M, Aanika Biosciences, Clear Labs, Hygiena, and Primus Labs.

Food Safety Testing Market Report Segmentation:

Food Safety Testing Market, By Method (2023-2032)

Chemical Methods

Microbiological methods and biological methods

Macro analytical methods

Laboratory Quality Management Manuals

Food Safety Testing Market, By Food Type (2023-2032)

Meat, Seafood and Poultry

Cereals and Pulses

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetable

Processed Food

Food Safety Testing Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



