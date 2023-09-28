ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger – CATC, AGE, NEWR, ESTE

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2023 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Cambridge Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATC ), relating to its proposed sale to Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CATC shareholders will receive 4.956 shares of Eastern per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cambridge-bancorp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE ), relating to its proposed merger with Serina Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, AGE shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/agex-therapeutics-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR ) , relating to its proposed sale to Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, NEWR shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/new-relic-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE), relating to its proposed merger with Permian Resources Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, ESTE shareholders will receive 1.446 shares of Permian per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/earthstone-energy-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 and a Super Lawyers Honoree in Securities Litigation in 2022-2023. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2023 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm’s recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341