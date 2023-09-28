INTERNATIONAL LIFELINE AMPLIFIES SAFETY FOR LGBTQ TRAVELERS WORLDWIDE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Lifeline™, the paramount critical event and travel risk management company, reiterates its dedication to enhancing safety and security for all travelers worldwide, including those in the LGBTQ community. Emerging from the confluence of two leading global security firms, The Guidry Group, and Orbis Travel Safety, International Lifeline™ heralds a legacy of unparalleled security, medical evacuation, and crisis response services, revolutionizing the travel experience for all, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

A stride toward inclusivity, International Lifeline™ is proud to be part of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association’s (IGLTA) 2023 Global Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico from Oct. 4-7. Celebrating 40 years of advancing LGBTQ+ tourism globally, this convergence will drive forth the ethos of inclusive and safe travel for everyone.

International Lifeline™ will be sponsoring the event and contributing 5% of the net profits garnered from this conference to the IGLTA Foundation, fortifying its pledge towards an equitable travel sphere for LGBTQ travelers.

International Lifeline™ not only fortifies the safety net for LGBTQ travelers but also imbues a sense of confidence and security among all tour operators and businesses, rendering a seamless continuation of tour itineraries even in the face of emergencies.

"Travel should bring memories of exploration and joy, not fears of the unknown. At International Lifeline™, we're here to shoulder the unforeseen so every traveler can bask in the richness and diversity the world has to offer with peace of mind," remarked Sean Fortune Hornbeck, Executive Vice President of Sales at International LifeLine™.

International Lifeline™ invites everyone to delve deeper into the extensive protective services offered by visiting their website at internationallifeline.com. The mission to foster a safer and more welcoming travel landscape continues, with International Lifeline™ leading the charge.

