Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating FMC, and Orthofix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), and Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

On July 10, 2023, before the market opened, FMC Corporation, despite raising its full-year revenue guidance in May 2023, announced that it was cutting its revenue for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. It announced that “the revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May and continued through the remainder of the quarter[.]”

On this news, the price of FMC stock fell by $11.62 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $92.63 on July 10, 2023.

For more information on the FMC investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FMC

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

On September 12, 2023, before the market opened, Orthofix disclosed that its Board's independent directors made the unanimous decision to terminate for cause Keith Valentine, John Bostjancic and Patrick Keran from their roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, respectively. The Board also requested that Mr. Valentine resign from the Board. The Company further disclosed that the decision followed an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors, and that the Board determined that each of the executives engaged in conduct that "violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture."

On this news, Orthofix's share price fell $5.62, or 30.2%, to close at $13.01 per share on September 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

For more information on the Orthofix investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/OFIX

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com