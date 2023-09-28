Global Gamification in Education Market Size Is Surpassing USD 11670.18 Million by 2030, Growing at Projected 33.61% CAGR

Newark, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gamification in education market is expected to grow from USD 860.13 million in 2021 to USD 11671.18 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.61% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The global market for gamification in education is motivating learners to embrace web-based gamification solutions, which are being pushed by the growing usage of digital learning and expanding adoption of cloud computing among enterprises. The rising desire to improve the learning experience for positive outcomes, as well as the use of AR technologies in the gamification education industries, is driving the increased acceptance of digital learning. Benefits of factors promoting the growth of the gamification education market segment include increased security, lower legal setup costs, easier accessibility, faster deployment, high scalability, customizability, increased storage space, ease of maintenance, automatic upgrade of course materials, and mechanical licensing by vendors.



Key Insights on Gamification in Education Market

Cloud gamification in education accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.7% in 2021.



The technology segment is divided into on-premises and cloud. In 2021, the cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.7% and a market revenue of 487.69 million. With the advent of cloud innovations into the academic gamification software business, operating costs have been significantly reduced, and new scalability options have been offered, letting learners in institutions have easy access to and wonderful learning outcomes.



The corporate training segment will account for the largest share of the market over the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into corporate training and academic. The corporate training segment dominated the market with the largest share of the market with 54.2% and a market revenue of 466.19 million for gamification in education in 2021. The causes can be ascribed to the huge trend of gamification among firms that utilize gamification approaches to help employees improve their job credentials by demonstrating their technical ability.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed based on five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North American region emerged as the largest market for the global gamification in the education market, with 295.02 million of the market revenue in 2021. Due to the presence of several significant players in this region, North America is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market include Microsoft, NIIT, MPS Interactive, D2L, Recurrence, Bunchball, Classcraft Studios, Top Hat, Cognizant, Fundamentor, among others.

About the report:



The global gamification in education market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



